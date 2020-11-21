Red Herring Selects Locus Agricultural Solutions as a Top 100 North America Winner

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Locus Agricultural Solutions Press Release

Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) has been selected as a winner for one of the technology industry’s most prestigious prizes: Red Herring’s Top 100 North America award. The B Corp™-certified, one of only six agtech companies on the list, was chosen for its award-winning solutions that successfully address climate change, farm profitability and food security.

Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) has been selected as a winner for one of the technology industry’s most prestigious prizes: Red Herring’s Top 100 North America award. The B Corp™-certified, one of only six agtech companies on the list, was chosen for its award-winning solutions that successfully address climate change, farm profitability and food security. The solutions include a line of revenue-boosting “probiotic” soil technologies and the first carbon program to get farmers high-volume carbon credit payments.



The Problem: Climate Change, Food Security and Financial Strain in Agriculture



Agriculture and other land use account for 23% percent of human-caused climate emissions. While many farmers use conservation or regenerative practices (no-tillage, cover crops, composting and more), there is little monetary compensation for these methods and not enough carbon is stored to fully reverse the impact of greenhouse gas emissions. Climate change also affects weather patterns and soil health, which ultimately reduces crop yields, threatens food security and puts additional stress on the already financially strained agriculture industry.



“Farmers need technologies that monetize current carbon farming efforts, accelerate carbon removal, improve crop productivity and maximize their revenue,” said Grant Aldridge, CEO of Locus AG. “That’s exactly what our solutions do.”



The Solution: “Probiotic” Soil Technology and A Carbon Farming Program



Locus AG uses a two-step approach that gives farmers access to “probiotic” soil technologies and a carbon monetization program:



“Probiotic” Soil Technology. Using patented microbrewery-type fermentation methods, Locus AG’s science team develops low-CAPEX “probiotic” soil technologies proven to enhance soil health, supercharge carbon removal and boost crop yields. Rhizolizer®, its initial award-winning product, can sequester 2-3 more tons of carbon per acre, increase yields by 9-12 bushels and reduce fertilizer use by 10% (corn example).



Carbon Farming Program. Through the company’s CarbonNOW™ program, farmers can monetize their current conservation practices into carbon credits and use Rhizolizer treatments to increase per-acre revenue by 2-3X. CarbonNOW is the first and only carbon program to get a farmer paid a high-volume by a corporate buyer (Shopify). It was deemed a 2020 world-changing idea and the top U.S. environmental project.



The Recognition: Red Herring 2020 Top 100 North America Finalist



The Top 100 North America is a springboard for some of tech’s biggest names, and a trusted tool for venture capitalists, experts and analysts predicting trends at the industry’s sharpest edge. Red Herring’s team sorts through the tech sector’s hype to select brands that have become industry benchmarks. During a months-long process, Locus AG was evaluated for disruptive impact, proof of concept, financial performance, market footprint and quality of management.



“North America has been tech’s beating heart for years, but never have I seen such an exciting, disruptive and innovative generation as we have in 2020,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring. “Locus AG fully deserves its place among our winners, and I have every confidence it will make a significant impact in the tech world.”



Locus AG will now participate in the Red Herring Top 100 Global event next year, which will encompass the best-in-show from the Top 100 Europe, North America and Asia.. The selection announcement comes less than two weeks after Locus AG was deemed a New 50 to Watch by Cleantech Group. For more information on the startup’s recognitions and technologies, visit LocusAG.com.



About Locus Agricultural Solutions®

Teresa DeJohn

440-724-1097



https://www.locusag.com



