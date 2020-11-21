Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Digital Defense Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Digital Defense Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Digital Defense, Inc. Receives 2020 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor for Second Consecutive Year

Vulnerability Management and Threat Assessment Provider Recognized for Ongoing Commitment to Employing and Retaining U.S. Veterans in Meaningful Cybersecurity Careers

San Antonio, TX, November 21, 2020 --(



Digital Defense continuously builds awareness and mines the local San Antonio area for candidates that have separated, are separating or continue serving in a National Guard or Reserve role within the military. Several veterans within the company personally mentor these individuals, helping them navigate unfamiliar areas such as healthcare, 401K participation, etc. Interns and direct hires work within the security operations, management information systems, engineering or technology departments within Digital Defense, learning key skills required to work within the civilian information technology and cybersecurity sectors.



Digital Defense encourages all employees (veterans and non-veterans alike) to advance their education and improve their work skills. The company reimburses employees for the cost of their tuition, fees and books for educational courses and professional certifications related to their job.



“Leaving active duty within the Air Force was a difficult decision to make, but Digital Defense valued the skills I acquired in the military and continuously invests in me with extensive mentoring and hands-on training,” said Kris Trumble, a product manager with Digital Defense who is currently serving a six month tour on active duty as a cyber operations officer with the Texas Air National Guard (TXANG). “From day one, Digital Defense has shown a high level of commitment to my career growth, even while I continue serving in the TXANG. To date, they have supported me through two six-month mobilizations, as well as during hurricane and Texas ransomware response efforts. I know our clients are in good hands, because of how committed Digital Defense is to their employees, especially those who continue to serve.”



Digital Defense joins 674 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who showed a commitment to hiring veterans while also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that takes advantage of the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.



“We are honored and proud to once again be recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award recipient for our ongoing commitment and dedication to recruiting, employing and retaining our nation’s veterans in meaningful cybersecurity careers,” said Mark Bell, Air Force veteran and EVP of operations at Digital Defense, Inc. “Through our program, we help individuals make the sometimes-difficult transition from military to civilian life, while making sure they succeed in their new role within the civilian workforce through mentorship, internal and external training and providing ongoing opportunities for growth and increased responsibility.”



The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on a number of criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources and compensation and tuition assistance programs – with requirements varying for large, medium and small employers.



About Digital Defense:

Serving clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense’s innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and ease the burdens associated with information security. Frontline.Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM™), Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS™), Frontline Active Threat Sweep (Frontline ATS™) and Frontline Pen Test™, while SecurED®, the company’s security awareness training, promotes employees’ security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of solutions, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with superior service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company’s designation as a 2020 Hot 150 Cybersecurity Company, 2020 Tag Cyber Distinguished Vendor, 2020 and 2019 U.S. Department of Labor Platinum Medallion Award, a five-star review in SC Magazine and CRN 5-Star Partner Program rating.



Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412; visit www.digitaldefense.com, our blog, LinkedIn or follow @Digital_Defense on Twitter.



About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by leading businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting and retaining veterans. The 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Program will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2021. For more information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIREVets.gov. San Antonio, TX, November 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia recently recognized Digital Defense, Inc., a leader in vulnerability management and threat assessment solutions, as one of 675 recipients of the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during an award ceremony at the U.S. Department of Labor on November 10, 2020. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans. This is the second year in a row that Digital Defense was awarded a Platinum Medallion Award for its veteran hiring and retention practices.Digital Defense continuously builds awareness and mines the local San Antonio area for candidates that have separated, are separating or continue serving in a National Guard or Reserve role within the military. Several veterans within the company personally mentor these individuals, helping them navigate unfamiliar areas such as healthcare, 401K participation, etc. Interns and direct hires work within the security operations, management information systems, engineering or technology departments within Digital Defense, learning key skills required to work within the civilian information technology and cybersecurity sectors.Digital Defense encourages all employees (veterans and non-veterans alike) to advance their education and improve their work skills. The company reimburses employees for the cost of their tuition, fees and books for educational courses and professional certifications related to their job.“Leaving active duty within the Air Force was a difficult decision to make, but Digital Defense valued the skills I acquired in the military and continuously invests in me with extensive mentoring and hands-on training,” said Kris Trumble, a product manager with Digital Defense who is currently serving a six month tour on active duty as a cyber operations officer with the Texas Air National Guard (TXANG). “From day one, Digital Defense has shown a high level of commitment to my career growth, even while I continue serving in the TXANG. To date, they have supported me through two six-month mobilizations, as well as during hurricane and Texas ransomware response efforts. I know our clients are in good hands, because of how committed Digital Defense is to their employees, especially those who continue to serve.”Digital Defense joins 674 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who showed a commitment to hiring veterans while also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that takes advantage of the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.“We are honored and proud to once again be recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award recipient for our ongoing commitment and dedication to recruiting, employing and retaining our nation’s veterans in meaningful cybersecurity careers,” said Mark Bell, Air Force veteran and EVP of operations at Digital Defense, Inc. “Through our program, we help individuals make the sometimes-difficult transition from military to civilian life, while making sure they succeed in their new role within the civilian workforce through mentorship, internal and external training and providing ongoing opportunities for growth and increased responsibility.”The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on a number of criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources and compensation and tuition assistance programs – with requirements varying for large, medium and small employers.About Digital Defense:Serving clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense’s innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and ease the burdens associated with information security. Frontline.Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM™), Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS™), Frontline Active Threat Sweep (Frontline ATS™) and Frontline Pen Test™, while SecurED®, the company’s security awareness training, promotes employees’ security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of solutions, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with superior service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company’s designation as a 2020 Hot 150 Cybersecurity Company, 2020 Tag Cyber Distinguished Vendor, 2020 and 2019 U.S. Department of Labor Platinum Medallion Award, a five-star review in SC Magazine and CRN 5-Star Partner Program rating.Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412; visit www.digitaldefense.com, our blog, LinkedIn or follow @Digital_Defense on Twitter.About the HIRE Vets Medallion ProgramThe HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by leading businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting and retaining veterans. The 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Program will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2021. For more information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIREVets.gov. Contact Information MRB Public Relations

Angela Tuzzo

732-758-1100



www.mrbpr.com

Ashlyn McLean

Digital Defense, Inc.

Ashlyn.McLean@digitaldefense.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Digital Defense Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend