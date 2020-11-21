Keyfactor Ranks on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500 List in First Year of Eligibility, Primed for Exponential Growth

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Keyfactor Press Release

Crypto-Agility Solutions Provider Ranks as 28th Fastest-Growing Cybersecurity Company in North America

Cleveland, OH, November 21, 2020 --



“We are honored to join the ranks of North America’s most innovative and fastest growing technology companies in our first year of eligibility,” said Jordan Rackie, CEO at Keyfactor. “This ranking is a result of the significant growth our business experienced between 2016 and 2019. We celebrate this achievement with our customers, partners and the entire Keyfactor community. The future promises to be even brighter; 2020 has been a watershed year for our business as we’ve been fortunate to experience rapid growth while helping solve the magnified and new challenges our customers are experiencing through the pandemic. We take our responsibility to support these needs seriously and are prepared to match the rise in demand with strategic investments centered on innovation, scale and customer success.”



Unlike legacy machine identity management solutions, Keyfactor helps companies apply a cloud-first approach to managing their cryptography at scale for both enterprise and IoT use cases. Keyfactor's industry leadership in crypto-agility solutions provides teams with the tools they need to deploy, manage and automate cryptography across their business with PKI-as-a-Service, certificate lifecycle automation, high-assurance IoT device identity management and secure code signing for DevOps.



“Keyfactor has emerged as a rising star in the cybersecurity industry and a leader within the digital key and certificate automation provider market,” said Matt Koran, senior investment associate at Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm focused on high growth technology and software companies. “Keyfactor brings a disruptive approach to traditional digital identity management. Their innovative offering has never been more critical, particularly in a year where all companies faced unprecedented security scenarios and use cases.”



“Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers account for 71% of ranked companies, which reinforces customer preference to leverage cloud-first technology in today’s economy,” said Rackie. “Keyfactor’s inclusion on the list is testament to our ability to support global enterprises’ cloud-first and complex cybersecurity needs. The requirement for secure and scalable digital keys and certificates across IoT devices, DevOps, multi-cloud environments and remote workforces has never been greater. These are exciting and critical times in cybersecurity, and we are proud to be a part of our customers’ solution.”



Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies – both public and private – in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.



The complete list is available at: www.fast500.com.



About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.



About Keyfactor

Angela Tuzzo

732-758-1100



mrb-pr.com



