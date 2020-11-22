Athena SWC Launches New Website as Part of 5-Year Strategic Growth Plan

Press Releases Athena SWC Press Release

The new website developed by Thomas is part of Athena SWC's 5-year strategic growth plan and highlights its expanded offerings.

Created with the user experience in mind, the new website offers a modern design, easy navigation, improved functionality, and enhanced resources. A great deal of attention was placed on creating content that brings to life Athena’s process offerings and highlights its unique market position. Athena’s offerings include the processes and infrastructure required to vet, secure, and move qualified new opportunities through the sales pipeline for B2B companies with complex sales cycles.



Amherst, NY, November 22, 2020 -- Athena SWC, an outsource provider of inbound/outbound marketing, new business development, and sales support services, is excited to announce the launch of its new and completely redesigned website.

"Athena has been in the process of developing and executing our 5-year strategic growth plan, which included redefining our web presence based on our newly expanded inbound and outbound service offerings. Our mission is to partner with manufacturers and B2B technical sales environments that require best practice processes and infrastructure to support our customers long-term sales growth goals," said Todd Zielinski, Managing Director and CEO. "It's our belief that Athena's new website communicates that mission and vision. I would like to thank Athena's marketing, sales, and executive teams for their hard work and commitment to making this new website a reality. It has far exceeded my expectations."

Contact Information
Athena SWC

Lisa Benson

716-270-8118



athenaswc.com



