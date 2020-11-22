Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Receive press releases from Keep Irving Beautiful: By Email RSS Feeds: Keep Irving Beautiful Takes America Recycles Day to Social Media - Volunteers Display Innovative Creations

Irving, TX, November 22, 2020 --(



KIB rose to another challenge that presented itself in 2020 by transforming its America Recycles Day into a social media-driven event. From Nov. 1 to Nov. 15, KIB asked volunteers to show how they recycle by posting pictures to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #IrvingRecycles. Some of the volunteers showed how they crafted items from recycled materials, including a bird feeder made from a milk carton and a doll made from boxes and jars. Other volunteers posted pictures of recycling in their neighborhoods or schools, and included tips about recycling with their posts. An estimated 18 adults and 36 students participated in the event. Three groups were chosen and received gift cards in a prize drawing.



“Keep Irving Beautiful volunteers can always be counted on to step up and participate when asked,” said KIB board member Karen Harmon. “KIB typically holds America Recycles Day events in a group setting, but this was a smooth transition to a social media event. It was great to see how KIB volunteers got involved in the event and helped to promote recycling in Irving.”



Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Irving, TX, November 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- America Recycles Day (ARD), celebrated annually on Nov. 15, is a nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting recycling in the United States. It is a Keep America Beautiful (KAB) program, and as the local KAB affiliate, Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) is one of hundreds of similar organizations across the country that holds events to celebrate ARD.KIB rose to another challenge that presented itself in 2020 by transforming its America Recycles Day into a social media-driven event. From Nov. 1 to Nov. 15, KIB asked volunteers to show how they recycle by posting pictures to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #IrvingRecycles. Some of the volunteers showed how they crafted items from recycled materials, including a bird feeder made from a milk carton and a doll made from boxes and jars. Other volunteers posted pictures of recycling in their neighborhoods or schools, and included tips about recycling with their posts. An estimated 18 adults and 36 students participated in the event. Three groups were chosen and received gift cards in a prize drawing.“Keep Irving Beautiful volunteers can always be counted on to step up and participate when asked,” said KIB board member Karen Harmon. “KIB typically holds America Recycles Day events in a group setting, but this was a smooth transition to a social media event. It was great to see how KIB volunteers got involved in the event and helped to promote recycling in Irving.”Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175



http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Keep Irving Beautiful