SMi’s 2nd Annual AI in Drug Discovery Announces Key Industry Speakers and Agenda Released

SMi's Group is proud to announce the 2nd Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference is back and taking place on 15th and 16th March 2021 as a virtual conference with online access only and sponsored by OpenEye Scientific Software.

SMi Group is proud to announce the chair for the conference Darren Green, Director of Molecular Design & Senior Fellow, GSK



Key Expert Speakers include:

• Noor Shaker, CEO, GlamorousAI

• Maria Luisa Pineda, Co-Founder & CEO, Envisagenics

• Ed Addison, Co-founder, Chairman & CEO, Cloud Pharmaceuticals

• Liling Warren, Director, Head of Translational Medicine Statistics, Teva Pharmaceuticals

• Lili Peng, Associate Director Scientific Ecosystem Analytics Lead, Biogen

• Mark De Pristo, CEO, BigHat Biosciences

• Philipe Moingeon, Head of Immuno-inflammation, Servier

• Hugo Ceulemans, Scientific Director, Discovery Data Sciences, Janssen

• Peter Henstock, Machine Learning & AI Lead, Pfizer

• Naheed Kurji, CEO, Cyclica



Key highlights for the 2021 conference include, discovering the latest innovations in AI-based drug discovery platforms, engaging in case study presentations from leading pharma and biotech companies on machine learning and improved drug discovery pipelines, understanding how AI can be effectively implemented to enhance productivity, delving into best practices in data quality, curation, and validation and exploring how AI is being used to unlock therapies that have evaded traditional drug discovery.



SMi’s 2nd Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference 2021

15 & 16 March 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

