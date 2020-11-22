FastComet Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales - Promotions for Web Hosting, Cloud VPS, Dedicated CPU Servers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FastComet Inc. Press Release

FastComet is going to proceed with a series of promotions for the sales period surrounding the upcoming Black Friday. Black Friday and Cyber Monday always happen right after Thanksgiving. With this year's Thanksgiving falling on November 26th, holiday shoppers should mark November 27th and November 30th as the dates for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, respectively.

At FastComet, the promotions start today (November 20th) with a warm-up Before the Madness sale. The sale offers discounts up to 70% off for New Shared Hosting Plans and Up to 20% off for VPS and Dedicated Servers, finishing on Wednesday, November 25th. The Before the Madness sale will be followed by a Thanksgiving Day Sale, which will be right before Black Friday. As expected, Black Friday will be the peak at 75% Off for new Shared Hosting Plans. FastComet clients should check in regularly to see current offers and make sure not to miss any opportunities. All promotions are for the following services: New Shared Hosting, New Cloud VPS/DS, and Upgrades for existing customers. Promo Codes are pre-applied, ensuring clients that they are not missing out on any deal. As always, Black Friday is followed by Cyber Weekend, and then Cyber Monday. Additionally, there will be Up To 80% Off Selected Domains during the entire sales period.



Every existing customer will be able to see their Promo Codes for upgrades when they log into their Client Area at my.fastcomet.com. For information about any promotion, both new and existing customers should go to LiveChat.



About FastComet FastComet is a full-service web hosting provider, located in San Francisco, California. The company was established in 2013. FastComet is one of the few privately owned, independent web hosting companies. Its focus is on server stability, exceptional customer service, and ease in web hosting. With 70+ employees and currently 11 datacenter locations around the world, the FastComet team continues to impress all current and potential clients with quick replies and exceptional support. The FastComet Team has been in the web hosting business for more than 9 years. While providing professional services in the field of System Administration to private and business clients, the team grasped the opportunity to launch their own public cloud hosting service in late 2013. By doing that, FastComet preserved its core values and built on all the previous experience to deliver a finely crafted web hosting service. Learn more at www.fastcomet.com.

