Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Sons of Anarchy, Original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Voices, Spaceballs, Melissa Joan Hart Added to Wizard World Virtual Experiences

Free Video Q&A Streamed Live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook; "Hallmark Movies" Stars Josie Davis, Torrance Combs Also Added; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe

Los Angeles, CA, November 22, 2020 --(



The above are in addition to the previously announced Wizard World Virtual Experiences. On Sunday, it’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (film style) standouts Judith Hoag and Ernie Reyes Jr. at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, followed by "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" lead Kevin Sorbo joined by regulars Bruce Campbell and Ted Raimi at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.



During each celebrity session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.



As part of the events, fans across the globe can:



· Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/

· Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)

· Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired

· Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo



Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.



Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences

· Sunday, November 22, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," Judith Hoag, Ernie Reyes Jr. · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

· Sunday, November 22, "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," Kevin Sorbo, Bruce Campbell, Ted Raimi · 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

· Saturday, November 28, "Sons of Anarchy," Ryan Hurst, Kim Coates, Theo Rossi, Mark Boone Junior · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

· Saturday, December 5, "Spaceballs," George Wyner, Stephen Tobolowsky · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

· Sunday, December 6, "Stars from Hallmark Movies," *Melissa Joan Hart, Lindsay Wagner, Cindy Busby, Erin Gray, Teddy Sears, Teryl Rothery, Katrina Law, Kelly Hu, *Josie Davis, *Torrance Coombs · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (*new)

· Sunday, December 6, Original "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-Voice Actors," Rob Paulsen, Cameron Clarke, Townsend Coleman, Barry Gordon · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additionally, Wizard Entertainment owns a minority interest in Cinedigm’s ConTv.



The 2020-21 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon. Los Angeles, CA, November 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) brings more “Wizard World Virtual Experiences” (www.wizardworldvirtual.com) featuring stars of iconic franchises across its digital video platforms in the coming weeks. Next Saturday, November 28, "Sons of Anarchy" stars Ryan Hurst ("Harry 'Opie' Winston"), Kim Coates ("Alexander 'Tig' Trager"), Theo Rossi ("Juan Carlos 'Juice' Ortiz"), and Mark Boone Junior ("Robert 'Bobby Elvis' Munson") appear at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. On Friday, December 5, it’s the Revenge of the Schtick as “Spaceballs” cast members George Wyner ("Colonel Sandurz") and Stephen Tobolowsky ("Captain of the Guard") meet fans at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Then on Sunday, December 6, the “Stars from Hallmark Movies” panel adds Melissa Joan Hart ("Broadcasting Christmas"), Josie Davis ("Notes From Dad"), and Torrance Coombs ("Romance in the Air") to an already bursting session which includes Lindsay Wagner ("Mingle All the Way"), Cindy Busby ("Romance in the Air"), Erin Gray ("A Perfect Christmas"), Teddy Sears ("Christmas in Evergreen" series), Teryl Rothery ("Holiday Date"), Katrina Law ("12 Gifts of Christmas") and Kelly Hu ("Christmas Wonderland"), beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. Later that day, original “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” voices Rob Paulsen ("Raphael," "Donatello)", Cameron Clarke ("Leonardo"), Townsend Coleman ("Michelangelo") and Barry Gordon ("Donatello," Bebop") reunite at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.The above are in addition to the previously announced Wizard World Virtual Experiences. On Sunday, it’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (film style) standouts Judith Hoag and Ernie Reyes Jr. at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, followed by "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" lead Kevin Sorbo joined by regulars Bruce Campbell and Ted Raimi at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.During each celebrity session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.As part of the events, fans across the globe can:· Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/· Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)· Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired· Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photoPricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences· Sunday, November 22, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," Judith Hoag, Ernie Reyes Jr. · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT· Sunday, November 22, "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," Kevin Sorbo, Bruce Campbell, Ted Raimi · 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT· Saturday, November 28, "Sons of Anarchy," Ryan Hurst, Kim Coates, Theo Rossi, Mark Boone Junior · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT· Saturday, December 5, "Spaceballs," George Wyner, Stephen Tobolowsky · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT· Sunday, December 6, "Stars from Hallmark Movies," *Melissa Joan Hart, Lindsay Wagner, Cindy Busby, Erin Gray, Teddy Sears, Teryl Rothery, Katrina Law, Kelly Hu, *Josie Davis, *Torrance Coombs · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (*new)· Sunday, December 6, Original "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-Voice Actors," Rob Paulsen, Cameron Clarke, Townsend Coleman, Barry Gordon · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PTAbout Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additionally, Wizard Entertainment owns a minority interest in Cinedigm’s ConTv.The 2020-21 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon. Contact Information Wizard World, Inc.

Jerry Milani

646-883-5022



www.wizardworld.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend