Press Releases Maple Leaf Farms Press Release

Receive press releases from Maple Leaf Farms: By Email RSS Feeds: New Maple Leaf Farms Website Highlights Story Behind the Duck

The site highlights the company’s vertically integrated farm-to-fork process and its first Black Friday sale.

Leesburg, IN, November 23, 2020 --(



“With our website refresh we wanted to explain how our duck journeys from the farm to the plate,” said Marketing Manager Olivia Tucker. “We timed the launch ahead of Thanksgiving since duck is popular for holiday meals.”



In addition to explaining the company’s farm-to-fork process, the new site features content that helps consumers learn more about how to prepare a variety of duck products and incorporate it into favorite recipes or new culinary experiences. It also explains the unique nutritional attributes of duck as compared to other meat and poultry.



“Duck is surprisingly easy to cook at home, and it's fun to put a different twist on traditional holiday favorites with duck,” said Tucker. “To encourage consumers to try duck, we will be holding our first Black Friday sale online this year featuring duck breasts and other products.”



To learn more about company’s vertically integrated farm-to-fork process and the online Black Friday sale, visit the new Maple Leaf Farms website at https://mapleleaffarms.com.



About Maple Leaf Farms

Maple Leaf Farms, Inc. is North America's leading producer of quality duck products, supplying retail and food service markets throughout the world with innovative, value-added foods. Founded in 1958, Maple Leaf Farms is a fourth-generation family-owned company. For more information, contact Maple Leaf Farms at 1-800-348-2812 or https://mapleleaffarms.com. Leesburg, IN, November 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Maple Leaf Farms has launched a new website to showcase its “story behind the duck” illustrating how the company has been producing delicious farm-raised duck for more than 60 years. The new website offers a clean, modern design with easy navigation, plus duck nutrition facts, cooking tips and duck recipes.“With our website refresh we wanted to explain how our duck journeys from the farm to the plate,” said Marketing Manager Olivia Tucker. “We timed the launch ahead of Thanksgiving since duck is popular for holiday meals.”In addition to explaining the company’s farm-to-fork process, the new site features content that helps consumers learn more about how to prepare a variety of duck products and incorporate it into favorite recipes or new culinary experiences. It also explains the unique nutritional attributes of duck as compared to other meat and poultry.“Duck is surprisingly easy to cook at home, and it's fun to put a different twist on traditional holiday favorites with duck,” said Tucker. “To encourage consumers to try duck, we will be holding our first Black Friday sale online this year featuring duck breasts and other products.”To learn more about company’s vertically integrated farm-to-fork process and the online Black Friday sale, visit the new Maple Leaf Farms website at https://mapleleaffarms.com.About Maple Leaf FarmsMaple Leaf Farms, Inc. is North America's leading producer of quality duck products, supplying retail and food service markets throughout the world with innovative, value-added foods. Founded in 1958, Maple Leaf Farms is a fourth-generation family-owned company. For more information, contact Maple Leaf Farms at 1-800-348-2812 or https://mapleleaffarms.com. Contact Information Maple Leaf Farms

Olivia Tucker

800-348-2812



www.mapleleaffarms.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Maple Leaf Farms