Press Releases Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Digital Output Selects Tekra, LLC in Top 50 Companies of 2021 List

New Berlin, WI, November 22, 2020 --(



Tekra has been providing plastic film, adhesives, and film coatings for over 75 years. Over the last 20 years, Tekra has developed products for the digital print market that adapt to current printing technologies. In addition, their coating technologies allow them to span multiple markets that include medical, industrial, and commercial. Through partnerships with DuPont Teijin Films™, 3M™, SABIC, and Loctite®, Tekra offers films, adhesives, and inks to serve a variety of industry needs.



Tekra has served the digital marketplace with plastic films for HP Indigo, toner-based, solvent inkjet, UV Inkjet, and Latex Inkjet printers. During 2020, while continuing to serve the digital market, Tekra pivoted a part of its business to provide a variety of plastic films for face shields and other PPE products to aid in the global pandemic.



When asked about what this award, Market Development Manager Rebecca Fuhrman states, “We are honored to be selected to Digital Output’s Top 50 companies list. Throughout 2020, our team went above and beyond to serve our current markets and provide materials for face shields that aid in the fight against COVID-19 and supply our great medical workers with the equipment they need to stay safe.”



Digital Output will release its full Top 50 companies list on 1/29/2021. New Berlin, WI, November 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tekra, LLC has been selected to Digital Output Magazine’s Top 50 companies of 2021 list. Digital Output’s Top 50 companies list recognizes those companies who went above and beyond for their industry and global community.Tekra has been providing plastic film, adhesives, and film coatings for over 75 years. Over the last 20 years, Tekra has developed products for the digital print market that adapt to current printing technologies. In addition, their coating technologies allow them to span multiple markets that include medical, industrial, and commercial. Through partnerships with DuPont Teijin Films™, 3M™, SABIC, and Loctite®, Tekra offers films, adhesives, and inks to serve a variety of industry needs.Tekra has served the digital marketplace with plastic films for HP Indigo, toner-based, solvent inkjet, UV Inkjet, and Latex Inkjet printers. During 2020, while continuing to serve the digital market, Tekra pivoted a part of its business to provide a variety of plastic films for face shields and other PPE products to aid in the global pandemic.When asked about what this award, Market Development Manager Rebecca Fuhrman states, “We are honored to be selected to Digital Output’s Top 50 companies list. Throughout 2020, our team went above and beyond to serve our current markets and provide materials for face shields that aid in the fight against COVID-19 and supply our great medical workers with the equipment they need to stay safe.”Digital Output will release its full Top 50 companies list on 1/29/2021. Contact Information Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Rebecca Fuhrman

800-448-3572



www.tekra.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.