The New Video Created by Raman Kuppuswamy, the YouTuber and Content Creator, Provides People with Steps to Boost Their Metabolism and Lose Their Weight or Fat

Raman Kuppuswamy, the content creator and YouTuber, says that slow metabolism hampers the efforts of people to shed their extra weight or fat. He has released a video entitled "Research-Backed Steps for Supercharging Your Metabolism and Losing Your Weight or Fat" for providing people with the right suggestions to improve their metabolism so that they can get rid of their excess fat or weight.

In this video, Raman Kuppuswamy advises, "People should not skip their breakfast and should not starve or crash-diet for losing their weight or fat. They should mainly avoid skipping breakfast because the habit of regularly eating breakfasts can boost their metabolism. Not eating breakfast on time will slow down their metabolism."



He further insists, "People should drink adequate water as well for boosting their metabolism. They should consume more proteins than fats or carbohydrates."



