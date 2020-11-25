Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Praxis Global Alliance Press Release

Receive press releases from Praxis Global Alliance: By Email RSS Feeds: Retail Lending and Financial Services Veteran, Sujan Sinha Joins Praxis Advisory Network

Praxis Global Alliance, the global management consulting and advisory firm is pleased to announce that after a distinguished career of over three decades in banking and retail lending, Sujan Sinha has joined hands, as a Practice Leader in the Financial Services Practice.

Mumbai, India, November 25, 2020 --(



As banks and NBFC’s reset post-COVID, they will need to rethink their business models. The wave of digitization has accelerated significantly, which will need customer and operational journeys to be re-imagined. Further, many of the underwriting and risk management models will need to be altered, as the COVID impact on customers’ repayment ability gets factored in. And in all this, really is the growth imperative as the economy emerges from a shock and economic activity starts to reach pre-COVID levels, and hopefully, grow further from thereon. We look forward, amidst all this change around us, to benefit from Sujan’s rich experience across the spectrum of banking and NBFC domains, as well engage with clients to partner them in their post-COVID resurgence.



They look forward to leveraging Sujan’s extensive experience across all aspects of consumer lending, from product development, sales model design and scale-up, risk management, and operations. He will be working closely with the Praxis network to help deliver practical and scalable solutions to clients as they rebuild their business bit by bit.



“It is indeed a great opportunity to be associated with Praxis; I look forward to a stimulating challenge to work, shoulder-to-shoulder with a multi-faceted, technologically, and intellectually leveraged consulting entity like Praxis. Together we hope to provide holistic, cutting edge strategies and solutions to both new startups as well as the pandemic-impacted NBFCs,” commented Sujan Sinha, Practice Leader, Financial Services, Praxis Global Alliance.



“Sujan’s intrapreneurship track record of incubating and building large franchises within large and successful financial institutions is uniquely relevant in today’s context. COVID has forced all businesses to go back to the drawing board and reset the business model while ensuring continuity with the organizational context and fabric. We look forward to working together as we build our financial services practice,” said Shishir Mankad, Head, Financial Services Practice, Praxis Global Alliance.



Madhur Singhal, Managing Director, Praxis Global Alliance, commented, “Financial Services is a strategic area of focus for us, and we are excited to have Sujan become part of the Praxis network, we look forward to taking his expertise and experience to our clients as we engage with them on key strategic issues.”



An organization identified by its high-growth and agile culture, Praxis Global Alliance has applied a unique style to management and business consulting combining practical industry knowledge and experience brought by Advisors and Domain Leaders with the consultant problem-solving approach and toolkits. In its niche ‘Consulting Partner’ model, leading industry experts drive projects hand in hand with consultants to ensure deep on-ground expertise and innovation simultaneously for higher ROI. The company believes in delivering superior outcomes enabled by a unique practitioner expertise-led model, full-stack capability, flexible and cost-efficient service model. This unique consulting experience is the way forward for building sustainable business outcomes in the transformative times of today.



About Praxis: Praxis Global Alliance is the next-gen management consulting and business research services firm revolutionizing the way consulting projects are delivered. It delivers practical solutions to the toughest business problems by uniquely combining domain practitioner expertise, AI-led research approaches, and digital technologies. The company operates four business units including Praxis Global Alliance Financial Investor Group (FIG) offering pre-deal support, commercial due diligence, post-acquisition value creation, Praxis Global Alliance Business Enablement and Transformation (BET) for practitioner-led business advisory and consulting, PGA Labs focused on technology-led business and market research and tools, and PraxDigital™ delivering data engineering and analytics, AI, OpenData and visualization solutions to clients across verticals. Present in 4 locations in India and Singapore, Praxis Global Alliance works with C-suite to the front-line executives across business streams helping them with end-to-end business enablement, organizational transformation, and revenue maximization support in an agile environment.



For more details please visit: http://www.praxisga.com/ Mumbai, India, November 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Praxis Global Alliance, the global management consulting and advisory firm is pleased to announce that after a distinguished career of over three decades in banking and retail lending, Sujan Sinha has joined hands, as a Practice Leader in the Financial Services Practice. Sujan was part of the founding team of Shriram Housing Finance and led it as MD & CEO for 8 years. He had been involved with Axis Bank (formerly UTI Bank), where he set up the retail lending business and was part of the core team that led the formation of a joint venture NBFC as well as the Bank’s strategic investments in other NBFCs and credit bureaus. He has a well-rounded banking experience across Treasury & International Banking, retail liabilities, and branch banking. Sujan is currently an advisory board member of VANS Advisory and TKWs Institute of Banking & Finance.As banks and NBFC’s reset post-COVID, they will need to rethink their business models. The wave of digitization has accelerated significantly, which will need customer and operational journeys to be re-imagined. Further, many of the underwriting and risk management models will need to be altered, as the COVID impact on customers’ repayment ability gets factored in. And in all this, really is the growth imperative as the economy emerges from a shock and economic activity starts to reach pre-COVID levels, and hopefully, grow further from thereon. We look forward, amidst all this change around us, to benefit from Sujan’s rich experience across the spectrum of banking and NBFC domains, as well engage with clients to partner them in their post-COVID resurgence.They look forward to leveraging Sujan’s extensive experience across all aspects of consumer lending, from product development, sales model design and scale-up, risk management, and operations. He will be working closely with the Praxis network to help deliver practical and scalable solutions to clients as they rebuild their business bit by bit.“It is indeed a great opportunity to be associated with Praxis; I look forward to a stimulating challenge to work, shoulder-to-shoulder with a multi-faceted, technologically, and intellectually leveraged consulting entity like Praxis. Together we hope to provide holistic, cutting edge strategies and solutions to both new startups as well as the pandemic-impacted NBFCs,” commented Sujan Sinha, Practice Leader, Financial Services, Praxis Global Alliance.“Sujan’s intrapreneurship track record of incubating and building large franchises within large and successful financial institutions is uniquely relevant in today’s context. COVID has forced all businesses to go back to the drawing board and reset the business model while ensuring continuity with the organizational context and fabric. We look forward to working together as we build our financial services practice,” said Shishir Mankad, Head, Financial Services Practice, Praxis Global Alliance.Madhur Singhal, Managing Director, Praxis Global Alliance, commented, “Financial Services is a strategic area of focus for us, and we are excited to have Sujan become part of the Praxis network, we look forward to taking his expertise and experience to our clients as we engage with them on key strategic issues.”An organization identified by its high-growth and agile culture, Praxis Global Alliance has applied a unique style to management and business consulting combining practical industry knowledge and experience brought by Advisors and Domain Leaders with the consultant problem-solving approach and toolkits. In its niche ‘Consulting Partner’ model, leading industry experts drive projects hand in hand with consultants to ensure deep on-ground expertise and innovation simultaneously for higher ROI. The company believes in delivering superior outcomes enabled by a unique practitioner expertise-led model, full-stack capability, flexible and cost-efficient service model. This unique consulting experience is the way forward for building sustainable business outcomes in the transformative times of today.About Praxis: Praxis Global Alliance is the next-gen management consulting and business research services firm revolutionizing the way consulting projects are delivered. It delivers practical solutions to the toughest business problems by uniquely combining domain practitioner expertise, AI-led research approaches, and digital technologies. The company operates four business units including Praxis Global Alliance Financial Investor Group (FIG) offering pre-deal support, commercial due diligence, post-acquisition value creation, Praxis Global Alliance Business Enablement and Transformation (BET) for practitioner-led business advisory and consulting, PGA Labs focused on technology-led business and market research and tools, and PraxDigital™ delivering data engineering and analytics, AI, OpenData and visualization solutions to clients across verticals. Present in 4 locations in India and Singapore, Praxis Global Alliance works with C-suite to the front-line executives across business streams helping them with end-to-end business enablement, organizational transformation, and revenue maximization support in an agile environment.For more details please visit: http://www.praxisga.com/ Contact Information Praxis Global Alliance

Diksha Bhutani

935-413-7148



www.praxisga.com

Tower 1A, DLF Corporate Park, 204, Second floor, Block 1, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122002



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Praxis Global Alliance Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend