EU Trade Portal is Border Ready

London, United Kingdom, November 25, 2020 --(



Users of the EU Trade Portal are able to comply with customs regimes and destinations, declaration of goods, their classification and origin, quotas, permissive acts, and taxes for all categories of goods, as well as the procedures, automated forms and documents for obtaining specific authorisations through the on-line system. The aim is to smooth the path for large or small operations to keep the highways of trade running smoothly.



EU Trade Portal, now fully operational for business communities and their respective trading associations across the UK and EU trading block are accessing the portal which becomes the main source and official destination for completing the procedures and necessary documentation for activities regarding the import/export and transit of goods.



The Trade Portal of European Portals Ltd. responds to all the information and documentation needs of the business environments in the UK and the European Union regarding the regulation of export/import and transit operations, thus ensuring waiting times at the borders will be kept to the minimum avoiding incomplete, or wrongly filled in forms and declarations – ultimately saving time and money for any business on both sides of the Channel.



“With little time left before the end of the transition period businesses and companies are clearly getting ready for 1st January 2021,” said Helen Parker, Marketing Manager of EU Trade Portal. “The solution to paperwork and red tape is right here, our members have clearly understood the message. If the paperwork is not right, the goods want cross,” she concluded.



Helen Parker

+442076601538



https://eutradeportal.com



