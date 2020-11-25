Dr. Val Arkoosh Honored as Leonard Ferguson Youth Advocate

Press Releases College Settlement of Philadelphia Press Release

Horsham, PA, November 25, 2020 --(



Dr Arkoosh has been an advocate for health care for all especially those most in need. Most recently, she has been instrumental in the handling of the COVID-19 crisis in Montgomery County. She has fought for equality in education, healthcare and nutrition for low income children. Val knows College Settlement personally as her children attended the Outdoor School Program.



“I am honored to be recognized for my strong commitment to the education and well-being of children.” Additionally, I am grateful to have a high quality, child-centered, historic organization such as College Settlement as part of the Montgomery County community. They are poised to continue adapting to the needs of our community in a way that is equitable and creates opportunity for thousands of children each year,” stated Dr Arkoosh.



College Settlement is preparing to celebrate their 100th anniversary of camp in 2022. The camp offers both day and overnight camps for children in the Philadelphia area. Their vision statement is: “Shaping the lives of young people by instilling respect for self, others and our natural world.”



About College Settlement



