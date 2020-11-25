New York’s Rejuvenating Fertility Center Turns to FertilityEHR

Press Releases Meditab Software Inc. Press Release

Meditab Software proudly welcomes both clinic locations of Rejuvenating Fertility Center (RFC), and their award-winning founder Dr. Zaher Merhi, to the FertilityEHR family.

“RFC is nothing short of impressive,” says Ronak Kotecha, Meditab Director of Sales. “The number of fertility advancements they’re pioneering is staggering and very, very promising. We’re honored to have the opportunity to work alongside such an innovative clinic, and can’t wait to help them grow even more.”



A leading, all-in-one software platform for fertility clinics, FertilityEHR combines specialty-specific modules such as Patient Cycle Management, integrated STIM sheet, and IVF Calendars with full practice management and billing systems. Based on Meditab’s highly-rated Intelligent Medical Software (IMS) and designed specifically for fertility practices, FertilityEHR represents the latest in ART clinic optimization and continues to build on a legacy of more than 20 years in the industry.



"Our team interviewed a total of 8 EMR systems and we ended up choosing FertilityEHR for multiple reasons,” says RFC Practice Manager Jessica Haroun. “First, we all felt that it is the most thorough platform out of all of the EMRs, and incorporated everything that we wanted to have in an EMR system. Secondly, it is the most user friendly, and very speedy! We felt that the FertilityEHR team was very prompt and easy to work with. The pricing was also very competitive."



With FertilityEHR, Rejuvenating Fertility Center has a platform that adapts to the cutting-edge fertility treatments they are championing.



RFC’s adoption of the software comes just as Meditab plans to launch a major expansion of its practice software. Following significant announcements at its annual User Group Meeting, some of the latest enhancements headed for FertilityEHR include:



- Further enhancements to Telehealth functions through IMS Televisit

- New cycle management features

- An entirely new suite of office management modules, establishing the next generation of practice software.



About Meditab Software Inc.: Founded in 1998, Meditab is a medical software company based in Sacramento, CA, and provides dedicated Electronic Health Record (EHR) services to more than 6000 providers nationwide. After two decades of empowering medical professionals through advanced technology and systems, Meditab’s core IMS software now supports more than 40 different customized specialties to fit practices of every kind.



