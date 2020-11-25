The Scientology Information Center Offers Tools for Everyday Challenges

Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

The Scientology Information Center invites the community to learn practical tools to provide calm and relief by highlighting "Assists for Illnesses and Injuries" educational video.

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups. Clearwater, FL, November 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- One of the 19 tools from The Scientology Handbook, based on the works of L. Ron Hubbard, are called assists. These offer methods of alleviating stress, and worry, and can also contribute to recovery by addressing the spiritual affects of illness and injury, after standard medical treatment.Locational assists, used with rescue workers from the 9/11 terrorist attacks as well as those rescued from the aftermath of natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana, help extrovert one’s attention from one’s troubles into the present moment and think more clearly.“Feeling down, overwhelmed or ‘in a funk’ can be dealt with by simple, practical solutions,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “Once you know them, you can help those around you get relief. The uses are limitless.”“Just this week, three people visiting the Center benefited benefited from learning about the topic, and decided to continue learning about the subject from home online,” added Skjelset.One woman, a friend from the community, who received a locational assist felt, “Positivity return to her and felt as if a cloud had lifted from her,” said Skjelset.Guests who would like to learn more about Scientology can learn the biography of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, see short videos on the basic tenents of Scientology, take virtual tours of Churches around the world and learn about the humanitarian programs sponsored by Scientologists.The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. For more information, please call 727-467-6966.For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.The Scientology Information Center:The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups. Contact Information Church of Scientology

