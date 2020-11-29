Delos Therapy Acquires Gumdrop Massage, Innovative Muscle Massage Tool

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Delos Therapy Press Release

Chicago-based Delos Therapy has acquired Gumdrop Massage, an innovative tetrahedral-shaped tool used for at-home muscle massage therapy as a solution for chronic pain, stiffness, and more.

Delos Therapy® is a groundbreaking muscular therapy clinic that relieves clients of chronic muscular pain, inflammation, and dysfunction using pressure to pinpoint muscle tightness and stretch muscles three-dimensionally, which ultimately restores muscular pliability by getting to the root cause of pain and discomfort. They currently have six Chicagoland locations, and the success of Delos Therapy has led to creation of sister companies Delos Institute and Delos Robotics, along with the recent acquisition of Gumdrop.



Delos Therapy co-founder, Mimi Bosika, explains the innovation of the Gumdrop: “The Gumdrop addresses knots in the body just like a lacrosse ball would... a ball used for myofascial release has only one surface area option, but the pyramid shape (Phoebe) created with the Gumdrop has four different radii corners, thus four options to address varying parts of the body. Even the material it is made of has an ideal feel - not too hard and not too soft. It is brilliant.” Bosika concludes that, “People are looking for solutions to use at home and the Gumdrop was created for self-treatment no matter where people are.”



Fitness and lifestyle company aSweatLife included the Gumdrop in their holiday gift guide 2020, saying: “The Gumdrop is adorable, portable, and affordable—three of our favorite “ables,” especially for gifts. With an array of bright colors, the Gumdrop is more attractive than many of the other self-massage tools. Even better, it fits in the palm of your hand and can easily be stowed in a purse, a suitcase, or a fanny pack (and yes, we know that from personal experience).” Read more of their review here: https://asweatlife.com/2020/11/gift-guides-2020-gumdrop/.



Natalie Sizelove

312-600-7716



https://delostherapy.com



