The Public Relations Network (Asia Chapter) Proactively Responds to the Recently-Signed RCEP Amid COVID-19 Challenges

Asian members of Public Relations Network (PRN) are prepared to provide all-round support for participating nations of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in regards of business development and investment.

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, November 26, 2020 --



Under the impact of COVID-19, demand for public relations solutions has risen to a new height. With all kinds of new normal in place, the ability to mobilize regional connections swiftly and to establish new game plans as a result of changing market demands are all crucial to enterprises.



PRN Asia Chapter is formed by profound local public relations (PR) agencies across Asia. With this tightly-knit network of PR experts, chapter members align to provide effective, efficient, and think-out-of-the-box solutions across the region. With all local teams on board, PRN Asia Chapter is well-positioned to offer hands-on and ready-to-deploy services, from media relations and digital campaigns, to event management and crisis communications to industries who will blossom as a result of the RCEP.



Ms. Belinda Chan, Chairperson of the PRN Asia Chapter, and Managing Partner of Creative Consulting Group in Hong Kong: “The RCEP will drive the shift of economic engine to Asia. With our strong foothold in strategic locations across the region, we, together, represent a one-of-a-kind PR think-tank for enterprises that are drawn to tap into the market benefits.”



“I am proud that this RCEP partnership was signed at the ASEAN Summit hosted in my country Vietnam. I have high hopes in this partnership and expect that it will help many industries recover from the COVID-19 crisis,” said Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications in Ho Chi Minh City. “As a member of PRN Asia Chapter, we are proud to work with fellow members to deliver top-notch services for clients from countries coming from the RCEP, from market entry to well-rounded integrated marketing campaigns.”



About Public Relations Network (PRN)

Public Relations Network (PRN) is a global collective of like-minded, owner-managed Public Relations agencies providing consultancy and local support for international PR campaigns. PRN has affiliate agencies in Austria, Brazil, Canada, China – Mainland, China – Hong Kong, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greenland, Italy, Mexico, Morocco, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK, the USA, and Vietnam.



About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market. EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility, above all.



