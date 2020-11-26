Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zero Empty Spaces Press Release

Receive press releases from Zero Empty Spaces: By Email RSS Feeds: Zero Empty Spaces (ZES) Expands to Hallandale Beach with new location at Madison Marquette-managed, Gulfstream Park Village

Affordable artist studio initiative opens its most southerly South Florida location to date at Gulfstream Park Village next to Williams-Sonoma.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, November 26, 2020 --(



The nineteen-studio space was created at a former retail store next to Williams-Sonoma and has only two spaces left after conducting an “Open House” event, where artists are invited to tour the space, many of which have applied for available space before and were waiting several months to view and see if it would work for their individual needs.



“We are excited to welcome Zero Empty Spaces to Gulfstream Park Village and know that its addition will bring a new, interactive, and cultural experience to our guests and local community,” says Albert Mulet, Assistant General Manager of Gulfstream Park Village. Especially during these times, we feel it’s more important than ever to provide local artists and organizations with the opportunity to showcase their work. We look forward to inviting guests to come visit the studio in a safe, socially distanced environment.”



This new location in Hallandale Beach is the 11th location for Zero Empty Spaces, with additional locations in Miami Beach, Doral and Boynton Beach scheduled to come online in December 2020. This affordable artist studio/vacancy management concept is also drawing interest from property owners and management companies from all over including Chicago, Oklahoma, Sarasota, New York, Reno, and as far as Montreal and London.



The Hallandale Beach location will host its official Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting event with Madison Marquette, local dignitaries, Artists and Zero Empty Spaces management when it becomes safe to do. Hallandale Beach ZES location artists include Milda Aleknaiet, Nivia Bejarano, Martine Collette-Harrison, Qinza Najm, Monika Kunda Jones, Jillian Casher-Blake, Dalia Berlin, Erica Taylor, Alejandra Palacios, Fritz Leip, Sandy Rose, Lauren Deon, Stephanie Rojas, Donald Delorey, Pablo Matute, Hali Noel, and Samwel Osumba.



The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Mask use is required and social distance measures must be followed.



About Gulfstream Park

Gulfstream Park is South Florida’s premier entertainment, dining and restaurant destination, located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, anchored by the legendary Gulfstream Park racetrack. Gulfstream Park not only offers world-class Thoroughbred horse racing, but is also home to a casino and family-friendly venues including over 15 restaurants, outdoor cafes, art galleries, fashion retailers, state-of-the-art bowling alley, and a renowned selection of signature home stores. Gulfstream Park, voted a 2020 Top Travelers' Choice Winner by TripAdvisor, is located at 901 South Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach, Florida, just two miles east of I-95. Valet service (may or may not be available due to COVID-19) and complimentary self-parking are available. Gulfstream Park is open seven days a week. For hours, schedules, upcoming events and additional information, visit www.gulfstreampark.com or call 954-454-7000.



About Zero Empty Spaces

Andrew Martineau

954-850-8581



www.zeroemptyspaces.com



