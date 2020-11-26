Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: Medicare Annual Enrollment Ends Soon Advises Medicare Supplement Director

The annual time when millions of seniors can change their Medicare plan for the coming year is ending soon advises the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

Los Angeles, CA, November 26, 2020 --(



"Millions of Americans have waited until the final days which could result in a costly mistake," suggests Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare Supplement insurance organization. "Picking your best Medicare plan option for 2021 is not always a simple task. You want to leave yourself enough time to get the information necessary to make an informed decision."



The Association director shared the information as part of a discussion with agents selling Medicare insurance. "We know many people wait until the last minute, so get ready for the final days deluge of calls and emails from consumers wanting to book appointments," he advised.



Slome reported an increase in consumers utilizing the organization's online directory of Medicare agents. "Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period is always a key time when consumers look for a local insurance agent. If you are multi-lingual, this is something you can and probably should mention as part of your listing," he advised.



To utilize the Association's free directory to find a local Medicare insurance agent go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/. AAMSI is an advocacy and informational organization that strives to create heightened awareness and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance. To learn more or access other information and resources go to www.medicaresupp.org. Los Angeles, CA, November 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Medicare's Annual Enrollment or Election Period ends in just two weeks on December 7 warns the head of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance."Millions of Americans have waited until the final days which could result in a costly mistake," suggests Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare Supplement insurance organization. "Picking your best Medicare plan option for 2021 is not always a simple task. You want to leave yourself enough time to get the information necessary to make an informed decision."The Association director shared the information as part of a discussion with agents selling Medicare insurance. "We know many people wait until the last minute, so get ready for the final days deluge of calls and emails from consumers wanting to book appointments," he advised.Slome reported an increase in consumers utilizing the organization's online directory of Medicare agents. "Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period is always a key time when consumers look for a local insurance agent. If you are multi-lingual, this is something you can and probably should mention as part of your listing," he advised.To utilize the Association's free directory to find a local Medicare insurance agent go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/. AAMSI is an advocacy and informational organization that strives to create heightened awareness and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance. To learn more or access other information and resources go to www.medicaresupp.org. Contact Information American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance