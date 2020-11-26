PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
BlackBeltHelp

Press Release

Receive press releases from BlackBeltHelp: By Email RSS Feeds:

The University of Delaware Selects BlackBeltHelp for After-Hours IT and LMS Help Desk Support


BlackBeltHelp is proud to announce its partnership with the University of Delaware for After-Hours IT and Canvas® help desk support.

Chicago, IL, November 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Reliable IT help desk support during nights, weekends, and holidays will instantly connect students, faculty, and staff to the support they need during these challenging times.

The University of Delaware will also leverage the Simplify Platform which provides tools such as SMS Nudging, voice, and chatbots. These products will help the University in removing student barriers to remote and hybrid learning while achieving the institutional goals at a fraction of the cost.

Benefits to the University of Delaware:

• Removing student barriers to remote/online learning
• Delivering cost-effective services
• Expanding service and increasing efficiency
• Reduced costs

The sample scope of support includes (but not limited to):

1. General IT:

• Network Connectivity
• Productivity Applications
• Antivirus / Security Utilities
• Operating System Support
• Email

2. Blackboard® LMS:

• Computer-related issues & issues requiring additional access
• Basic instructor grade book issues
• Assignment submission failures
• Course navigation & finding grades
• Adding/Dropping courses

About BlackBeltHelp:

BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered OneStop provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our OneStop solution – a cloud-based, AI-enabled, and integrated voice, chat, ticket, email, and bot platform provides a multi-channel integrated ecosystem that enables our 200+ institutional partners to remove student barriers and reduce administrative burdens while enabling student success and engagement objectives.

Learn more about BlackBeltHelp: https://www.blackbelthelp.com/press-release.html
Contact Information
BlackBeltHelp
Fiona Wood
844-255-2358
Contact
https://www.blackbelthelp.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BlackBeltHelp
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help