Joseph A. Materna is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2020 Attorney of the Year in the State of New York

Joseph A. Materna is due to be featured in the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine, Q4 Edition, and is being Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2020 Attorney of the Year in the State of New York.





He also maintains professional alliances with Estate Planning Council of New York City; The Arthritis Foundation (Planned Giving Board); Bequests and Planned Gifts Committee of the Archdiocese of New York; National Association of the Estate Planning Council; Memorial Sloan-Kettering National Trusts and Estates Association; Columbia College Alumni Association (Alumni Class President, Class of 1969); Columbia Law School Alumni Association; and Richmond Town Historical Society. An expert in the field, Mr. Materna actively writes and publishes articles. Published in The Arthritis Reporter, he is the author of several articles, such as Charitable Giving Under Your Will, The Living Will - An Update, New U.S. Estate, and Gift Tax Rules for Non-Citizen Spouses, and The New Estate Tax Law Changes - An Update. Notably, Mr. Materna is the recipient of a myriad of awards and accolades. He is the recipient of several awards, including Lawyers of Distinction, Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement, Marquis Who's Who Top Lawyers, and Who's Who Lifetime Achievement. Included in several honor publications, such as International Who's Who, Who's Who in the World, Who's Who in America, Who's Who in American Law, Who's Who in the East, Continental Who's Who, and Strathmore's Who's Who, Mr. Materna is a paramount figure in his field. Notably, he holds the Peer Review AV Rating from Martindale-Hubbell for over 25 years. Since 2010, he also possesses the Highest Possible Peer Review Rating in Legal Ability and Ethical Standards. New York, NY, November 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Joseph A. Materna, Esq., is an attorney/founder of Joseph A. Materna, Trusts & Estates Attorney, New York. Primarily focusing his practice on all matters related to Trusts & Estates, Mr. Materna is a pioneer in his field. He specializes in Wills, Testamentary Trusts, Intervivos Trusts, Irrevocable Life Insurance Trusts (ILIT), Revocable Living Trusts (RLT), Health Care Proxies, and Powers of Attorney. Mr. Materna also handles Probate & Estate Administrations, HIPAA Authorizations, Living Wills, Estate Planning & Wealth Preservation, Federal & New York State Estate Tax Return Preparation, and all aspects of Real Estate. Mr. Materna received his Bachelor of Arts from Columbia University and his Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School, Columbia University. A member of the Bar of New York, New Jersey, and Florida, he practices before U.S. District Court Southern District of New York, U.S. District Court Eastern District of New York, U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, U.S. Court of Appeals - Federal Circuit, U.S. Tax Court, U.S. Supreme Court, and Florida Probate Courts - in all counties in Florida. Highly praised by his clients and peers, he is renowned as a fearless attorney who will go above and beyond his call of duty to obtain the best possible results for his clients. Mr. Materna is a member of several professional organizations, such as American Bar Association; New York County Lawyers' Association; New York State Bar Association, Committee on Estate and Trusts Administration; Richmond County Bar Association; Queens County Bar Association; New York City Civil Court; American Arbitration Association, Panel of Arbitrators; and American Judges Association.He also maintains professional alliances with Estate Planning Council of New York City; The Arthritis Foundation (Planned Giving Board); Bequests and Planned Gifts Committee of the Archdiocese of New York; National Association of the Estate Planning Council; Memorial Sloan-Kettering National Trusts and Estates Association; Columbia College Alumni Association (Alumni Class President, Class of 1969); Columbia Law School Alumni Association; and Richmond Town Historical Society. An expert in the field, Mr. Materna actively writes and publishes articles. Published in The Arthritis Reporter, he is the author of several articles, such as Charitable Giving Under Your Will, The Living Will - An Update, New U.S. Estate, and Gift Tax Rules for Non-Citizen Spouses, and The New Estate Tax Law Changes - An Update. Notably, Mr. Materna is the recipient of a myriad of awards and accolades. He is the recipient of several awards, including Lawyers of Distinction, Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement, Marquis Who's Who Top Lawyers, and Who's Who Lifetime Achievement. Included in several honor publications, such as International Who's Who, Who's Who in the World, Who's Who in America, Who's Who in American Law, Who's Who in the East, Continental Who's Who, and Strathmore's Who's Who, Mr. Materna is a paramount figure in his field. Notably, he holds the Peer Review AV Rating from Martindale-Hubbell for over 25 years. Since 2010, he also possesses the Highest Possible Peer Review Rating in Legal Ability and Ethical Standards. Contact Information Top 100 Registry Inc.

David Lerner

855-785-2514



www.top100registry.com



