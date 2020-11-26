ECO Restoration & Cleaning Services Realizes Growth in Q4

Press Releases ERC Services Press Release

Houston, TX, November 26, 2020 --



To handle the transition and growth, the team has expanded at both the Texas and Colorado offices. The headquarters location in League City, TX has added Adriana Rivera-Morales to assist with front office operations such as processing work orders, payroll activities and managing customer service initiatives. To lead the expansion of the Colorado office, ERC has hired John Muro, a long-time Colorado native and owner/operator from the cleaning industry as well as having held upper level management positions in restaurants and retail establishments. Muro is tapped to lead the sales and business development efforts with sights set on expanding the mitigation and rebuild business.



“Being in business since 2004, we know that we must have an open mind about how we adapt to and grow with the always evolving needs of our customers, both current and potential. Our primary focus is to make sure we are providing services that our customers need and see as value based. We also stay hyper focused on the climate of each market, especially now with COVID guidelines and restrictions. Disinfecting has become a critically-sought service we offer, for both preventative and exposed/contaminated facilities.”



Moving the growth needle and expanding is key during this economy. Driving continued value for the customer is also a focus at ERC for leadership. "We are shaking things up by creating an ebook series focused on issues where homeowners may struggle. It's called the HomeOwner's Survival Guide Series and will be lead and published by our Marketing Director, Kay Eileraas." Topics include: Contractor VS DIY, Disinfection Practices, Home Restoration & Your Insurance Claims, and Clean Your Carpets! (but Why?).

