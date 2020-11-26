Garrett Hedlund, iPOP Alum, Begins Filming of Modern Love Season 2

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, November 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Garrett Hedlund, iPOP Alumni, is on set for season 2 of Modern Love. The Amazon anthology series received a renewal in October of this year. While there are little details as of yet on Garrett’s character in the season, he was spotted filming alongside Anna Paquin (True Blood). Filming for the second season of the rom-com began earlier this month in Upstate New York.The series, Modern Love, debuted to wide acclaim, after being based upon the popular NYT column of the same name. The show explores love in all of its many forms, with each standalone episode bringing some of the NYT column’s best-known stories to life with an A-list cast. John Carney, show developer, writer, director and producer, shared this with Deadline regarding the show’s renewal:“I couldn’t be prouder of this show, and the global outpouring of emotion has frankly blown me away,” Jones said. “John Carney managed to honor the complexity of the original column while making a series that’s beautiful, upbeat and hopeful. I can’t wait to get to work on Season 2.”Season two of Modern Love will premiere on Prime Video in 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.Garrett Hedlund began his path to success after attending iPOP’s twice-annual talent competition based in Los Angeles, CA. Garrett’s next major project will be Lee Daniels’ “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Garrett has also starred in films like Netflix’s Academy Award-nominated “Mudbound,” Walter Salles’ “On the Road,” Universal Pictures’ Academy Award-nominated “Unbroken” from director Angelina Jolie, and Ethan and Joel Coen’s Academy Award-nominated “Inside Llewyn Davis.”About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

