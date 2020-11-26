Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Receive press releases from iPOP! LA: By Email RSS Feeds: Ipop Alumni Lucas Adams Will Participate in Days of Our Lives Fan Event

In celebration of 55 years on air, Lucas Adams will join his fellow "Days of Our Lives" cast members for "Day of Days" fan event.

Los Angeles, CA, November 26, 2020 --(



Other cast members scheduled to take part in the fan event alongside Lucas, include favorites like Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Brandon Barash, along with many more.



Days of Our Lives, created by Ted Corday and Betty Corday, debuted on NBC in 1965 and will soon premiere its 55th season. The show takes place in the fictional city of Salem, home to the Horton, Brady and DiMera families.



An annual event, the "DOOL" fan celebration the soap’s anniversary is typically held in November at Universal Citywalk in California. This fan event will take place this week on Nov. 21st at 10 a.m. ET online. Fans that tune in will also get an exclusive peek of Salem 2020, “at-home” content with the soap stars and additional exclusives.



Originally from Sherman, TX, Lucas Adams landed on his path to success after attending iPOP, the LA-based bi-annual talent competition. Lucas has also appeared in Liv and Maddie, True Blood and Those Who Can’t. Lucas’ stint on “Days of Our Lives” earned him a nomination for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Young Actor in a Drama Series. Earlier in the year, Lucas also starred in



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:



iPOP! Media Relations

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, November 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Lucas Adams, iPOP Alumni, will be joining his fellow Days of Our Lives for a special event. In celebration of the shows 55 years in air, Lucas will appear in NBC’s annual fan event "Day of Days." As reported by Variety, the event offers fans the chance to get to know cast members through Q&A panel sessions, trivia challenges, behind-the-scenes tours and more. This will all take place virtually via a fan website that will debut new content throughout the day.Other cast members scheduled to take part in the fan event alongside Lucas, include favorites like Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Brandon Barash, along with many more.Days of Our Lives, created by Ted Corday and Betty Corday, debuted on NBC in 1965 and will soon premiere its 55th season. The show takes place in the fictional city of Salem, home to the Horton, Brady and DiMera families.An annual event, the "DOOL" fan celebration the soap’s anniversary is typically held in November at Universal Citywalk in California. This fan event will take place this week on Nov. 21st at 10 a.m. ET online. Fans that tune in will also get an exclusive peek of Salem 2020, “at-home” content with the soap stars and additional exclusives.Originally from Sherman, TX, Lucas Adams landed on his path to success after attending iPOP, the LA-based bi-annual talent competition. Lucas has also appeared in Liv and Maddie, True Blood and Those Who Can’t. Lucas’ stint on “Days of Our Lives” earned him a nomination for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Young Actor in a Drama Series. Earlier in the year, Lucas also starred inAbout iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iPOP! LA