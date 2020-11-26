iPOP Alum Alexis Knapp’s Short "Bad Suns" to Debut at Film Festival

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alumni Alexis Knapp's short "Bad Suns" will debut at HollyShorts 2020 Drive-In Celebration.

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, November 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Earlier this week, iPOP Alumni Alexis Knapp’s short film "Bad Suns" debuted at the Holly Shorts Film Festival. Organizers of the 16th edition of the Oscar®-Qualifying festival announced last Wednesday that they would be hosting a special Drive-In Celebration. The evening, which followed the competition screenings of the featured a lineup of shorts also included a special presentation of Justin Simien's horror feature film "BAD HAIR" from Neon and Hulu.The festival took place at Electric Dusk Drive-In in Glendale, CA. "Bad Suns" which was written by Kevin Ryan and produced by Shane Black also stars Ryan, Timothy V. Murphy and Cherie Jimenez. The short is described as the following:“Los Angeles 2028 - a military escalation between China and the U.S. has had devastating consequences for the world. Within a desolate LA, during a period of Martial Law, we meet a lone ranger (Jake) who discovers a young girl (Lilly) in desperate need to reunite with her mother. Their journey takes them to Fort Mojave, a government accredited 'safezone' where Lilly's mother is believed to be located.”This year's HollyShorts is supported by SAGindie, DUST and ALTER, Easter Seals, Zoe Kevork Law, Seattle Film Summit, LA Media Consultants, Alta Global Media, 88th Street Productions.Alexis rose to fame after finding success attending iPOP! LA, the twice-annual LA-based talent event. Before being cast in the fan-favorite role of Stacie in "Pitch Perfect," Alexis found her first official break in "Couples Retreat" (2009) and "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" (2010). She will next be seen in "Phobias" alongside Camille Belle and "Rosary."About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

