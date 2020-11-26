First Look for iPOP Alumni Matt Cornett's HSM:TM:TS Holiday Special Revealed

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alumni Matt Cornett’s Series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Debuts Its First Look for the Upcoming Disney + Holiday Special

Los Angeles, CA, November 26, 2020 --



It was first reported in The Hollywood Reporter earlier this fall that a Holiday special for the hit Disney + show was in the works. Matt appears as one of the stars in Disney +’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which will return Dec. 11th.



The special 45-minute segment, titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will feature performances of holiday classics, popular hits, and a medley of Hanukkah favorites. The performances will be from series regulars like Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Larry Saperstein, Sofia Wylie. According to the THR report, the cast will also share anecdotes of memorable holidays from their childhoods, best presents, and favorite traditions.



Ashley Edens is executive producing along with creator and director Tim Federle. A holiday soundtrack for the special will be available this Friday Nov. 20.



Matt Cornet has trailblazed in the industry with roles in Southland, Criminal Minds, and The Middle. Cornett began his path to success after attending iPOP LA and has continued to excel in Hollywood.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:



iPOP! Media Relations

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



