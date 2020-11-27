Feed a Billion and Atlanta Partners Provide Thanksgiving Meals for 1,000 Families

Feeding With A Purpose: Providing nutritious meals for girls in need around the world has been the primary focus of Feed A Billion, but this Thanksgiving with help from Fulton County organizations and individuals, the nonprofit was able to feed 1,000 families.





“We really believe that we are feeding with a purpose, and our Thanksgiving event’s purpose was to prevent families in Atlanta from being more vulnerable to the difficulties of life during a pandemic. A nutritious meal can make all the difference for people, especially children,” said AJ.



Food insecurity has been a growing problem for years, with more than one in eight people not knowing where their next meal will come from. And when families are insecure about basic needs like food, it means the decisions they are forced to make become much harder and people become more vulnerable. Further, food insecurity means that those who exploit and prey on others who are vulnerable have more opportunity to do so. By preventing that vulnerability Feed A Billion and partners are helping to ensure that every child can live up to their full potential.



While helping to hand out turkeys and meal baskets, Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Rob Pitts commented, “I was honored to help hand out free food at the Feed A Billion food giveaway today at Banneker High School. Fulton County was part of the partnership to give free turkeys, produce and a Kroger gift card to people in need just in time for Thanksgiving!”



After seeing the great need presented at both locations during the event, Feed A Billion is committed to organizing more food distribution efforts in the future with even greater resources and means of dissemination.



About Feed A Billion:

With a commitment to prevent exploitation by providing nutritious meals to girls in need, Feed A Billion works with partners all over the globe to remove obstacles and deliver nutritious meals to those who need it most. Whether it’s through local community events or daily meal supplements, Feed A Billion leverages its resources to feed girls in need.



Feed A Billion is a 501c3 nonprofit leading the way for preventing exploitation by providing meals to girls. By saving a girl’s life she can remain with her family, go to school and grow to become the woman she was meant to be. By meeting a basic human developmental need, Feed A Billion helps keep girls safe and build the next generation of leaders.



