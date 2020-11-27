Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

Receive press releases from Engel & Völkers: By Email RSS Feeds: Engel & Völkers Welcomes Ineta Kalnina and Samantha Locke, Realtor®

Global real estate brokerage, Engel & Völkers, continues to grow.

Madeira Beach, FL, November 27, 2020 --(



Ms. Kalnina speaks fluent Latvian, Russian, and English and has over ten years of construction business experience. She is also a member of the Pinellas Realtor Organization (PRO). Her experience and market insight will be of great benefit to both her clients and to the communities in which she serves.



Ms. Locke has a strong background in marketing and project management and had joined the brokerage’s administrative team earlier in the year. Acquiring her real estate license in October 2020, Ms. Locke now also serves as a licensed real estate advisor.



Broker and Owner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro states, “Passion, Competence, and Exclusivity are the three core values of Engel & Völkers. And, both of these individuals exemplify our core values. Operating in over 34 countries around the world, with over 13,243 real estate advisors from a multitude of cultural backgrounds, the diversity within this global organization enriches not only our brokerages, but also the homebuying and selling experience given to the clients we serve around the world!”



To learn more about Engel & Völkers and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com



About Engel & Völkers



Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 13,200 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com. Madeira Beach, FL, November 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Local luxury real estate brokerage, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, ranked Tampa Bay’s Top Workplace 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times, announced that Ineta Kalnina and Samantha Locke have joined the brokerage as Realtors® servicing the entire Tampa Bay area, as well as aiding in national and international real estate transactions.Ms. Kalnina speaks fluent Latvian, Russian, and English and has over ten years of construction business experience. She is also a member of the Pinellas Realtor Organization (PRO). Her experience and market insight will be of great benefit to both her clients and to the communities in which she serves.Ms. Locke has a strong background in marketing and project management and had joined the brokerage’s administrative team earlier in the year. Acquiring her real estate license in October 2020, Ms. Locke now also serves as a licensed real estate advisor.Broker and Owner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro states, “Passion, Competence, and Exclusivity are the three core values of Engel & Völkers. And, both of these individuals exemplify our core values. Operating in over 34 countries around the world, with over 13,243 real estate advisors from a multitude of cultural backgrounds, the diversity within this global organization enriches not only our brokerages, but also the homebuying and selling experience given to the clients we serve around the world!”To learn more about Engel & Völkers and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.comAbout Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 13,200 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com. Contact Information Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach

Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



belleair.evrealestate.com

Cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Engel & Völkers