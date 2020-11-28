Downtown Eugene, Oregon Home Sold by Josh Sayre Keller Williams Realty

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Josh Sayre Real Estate Press Release

Josh Sayre of Keller Williams Realty Eugene & Springfield recently sold a house located in Downtown Eugene, Oregon. This single-story home includes 7 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and was sold on November 23rd, 2020.

Eugene, OR, November 28, 2020 --



The home is zoned for Cesar Chavez Elementary School, serving students from Kindergarten to 5th grade. Cesar Chavez Elementary School serves 431 students and is located 0.5 miles from the home at 1510 West 14th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97402.



Arts And Technology Academy At Jefferson is the designated middle school for this home. Arts And Technology Academy At Jefferson has 412 students who are in 6th - 8th grade. This middle school is 0.8 miles away located at 650 West 22nd Avenue, Eugene, OR 97405.



This home has Churchill High School as the designated high school, serving grades 9 - 12. Churchill High School serves grades 9-12. Churchill High School currently has 1,107 students and is located 2.6 miles away from this home. Churchill High School is located at 1850 Bailey Hill Road, Eugene, OR 97405.



There are currently 309 new listings on the market in Eugene, Oregon. The average sales price is $402,633, and the average days on market is only 28 days. There is a dramatic decline in the number of homes available in November of this year compared to last year. The median price of homes sold from year over year has increased, as well. The population in Eugene, Oregon is 157,149 which is up 11% since the year 2000. The average income in Eugene, Oregon is $63,367 per year, There are 66,741 households in Eugene, Oregon, with 23% of households having children.



Josh Sayre at Keller Williams Realty knows how to sell homes. This Eugene / Springfield real estate agent sells homes, on average, at 104.2% of the listing price. Josh Sayre at Keller Williams Realty was established in 2019. Even from the beginning of his real estate career, Josh has been driven to succeed and became the top producing Eugene / Springfield real estate agent in his market center. In 2018, Josh joined Keller Williams Realty Eugene / Springfield. Since that time, Josh has won numerous Keller Williams awards along with his Eugene / Springfield real estate agents.



Josh Sayre

541-725-6119





