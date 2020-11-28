Essence Royal Uses Zinrelo Loyalty to Increase Repeat Purchase Revenues by 84%

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zinrelo Press Release

With the objective to increase their repeat purchase revenue and engage with their loyal customers, Essence Royal launched the Essence Royal Rewards Program.

Palo Alto, CA, November 28, 2020 --(



Increasing the engagement was the key to success. Essence Royal was able to increase their first purchase conversion rate dramatically by 106%. This enabled them to convert their one-time buyers into repeat customers. Consequently, their customer retention increased by 118%.



To engage loyal customers, the tiered loyalty program played a vital role. The three tiers "Duchess," "Princess" & "Queen" were aptly named to suit the brand. The tiers were designed in a way to reward the loyal and high spending customers. The customers were encouraged to buy more products at an increased frequency. This strategy combined with improved retention increased their average order value by 28.93%. The Essence Royal rewards program was instrumental in a phenomenal increase in repeat purchase revenues.



“We witnessed an impressive 84% uplift in our repeat purchase revenues in just three months. This is amazing!” commented Somer Bromwell, Senior Digital Marketing Manager at Essence Royal. “We are delighted to see the immense value delivered by Zinrelo in such a short time frame!"



“We are empowering businesses to create personalized & data driven rewards programs with ease. Zinrelo’s loyalty rewards platform is helping businesses to engage customers better and make deeper long-lasting connections with them,” said Samir Palnitkar, VP of Customer Success at Zinrelo. “A rewards program ensures that customers do not go to competition, and this reduces discounting and competitive pressure.”



About Essence Royal:

Essence Royal was founded by Christina in 2001 in Germany. It started with a small team dedicated to bringing affordable, fun, and high-quality products into the serious world of cosmetics. Over time, Essence Royal scaled up operations across more than 50 countries. In their course of 20 years of operations they have bagged multiple beauty awards and work tirelessly to give back to society.



About Zinrelo:

Zinrelo is a modern-day, loyalty rewards platform that maximizes repeat sales and per-customer revenue through 360-degree customer engagement. Zinrelo unlocks customer loyalty across multiple dimensions including transactional, social, referral, engagement, behavioural and emotional loyalty. It supports omni-channel deployments that span across ecommerce, physical stores, phone orders and more.



Zinrelo uses deep data analytics to create a custom, highly optimized loyalty program. Advanced machine learning algorithms are used to identify customer clusters and targeted campaign strategies for these segments. Hundreds of businesses are using Zinrelo to leapfrog their competition and gain market share. Zinrelo has been consistently rated as the top loyalty management software as reflected in the current ranking on G2 Crowd.



Shailesh Puri

650-530-0245



https://zinrelo.com/



