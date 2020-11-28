Mr. Andy Palmer, Border Security Manager at Gatwick Airport to Present at the 14th Annual Border Security Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, November 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Interested parties must secure their place soon at the most focused Border Security conference in Europe, taking place virtually on 10th and 11th February 2021. Now running for 14 years, SMi Group’s Border Security conference has established itself as one of the leading conferences that provide delegates with a platform to discuss strategies to implement next-generation capabilities to secure airports and land border points in response to growing global threats.Registration is free for military and government personnel, and just £499 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.bordersec-conference.com/pr4SMi Group are delighted to introduce a new speaker at Border Security 2021 - Mr. Andy Palmer, Border Security Manager, Gatwick Airport will be presenting on "Behavioural Detection & High Footfall Screening," discussing:- The creation and development of Behavioural Detection & Analysis programmes- The value and limitations of high footfall screening technologiesAbout Andy Palmer: Andy Palmer led the introduction and development of a Behavioural Detection capability at Gatwick Airport which is now considered by many to be leading best practice in the subject. Andy is also currently supporting UK Government led trials in High Footfall Screening, developing future strategies and tactics for widespread implementation.In an article, Andy Palmer explained “…aviation security has historically tended to introduce new processes or technologies after an incident has prompted a reaction. Often these can cause a delay or disruption to passengers’ journeys. However, operators are waking up to the fact that there are other options are now being utilised, which don’t focus solely on one specific threat - behavioural detection.”The brochure including the full programme details is available online at http://www.bordersec-conference.com/pr4Growing from the success of last year's conference, 2021's agenda will new speakers including:• Mr. Peter Omurangi Otim, Expert Common African Defence and Security Policy, Peace and Security Department, African Union Commission• Mr. Egert Belitsev, Head of Integrated Border Management Bureau, Estonian Police and Border Guard Administration• Mr. Jiri Celikovsky, Head of Unit for Coordination of Schengen Cooperation and Border Control, Department for Asylum and Migration Policy, Ministry of the Interior of the Czech RepublicBorder SecurityConference: 10th – 11th February 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsored by Thermo Fisher ScientificFor sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukSource: ifsecglobal.comAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.bordersec-conference.com/pr4



