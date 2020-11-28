Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GoWithFlow Press Release

GoWithFlow Named Portugal's Best CleanTech and Industry 4.0 Startup of 2020 Sustainable Mobility Innovator Also Ranked 4th Among Top 25 Scaleups

GoWithFlow was recognized by Scaleup Portugal for its groundbreaking Sustainable Mobility Management solution and vision to change the way people and companies move.

About GoWithFlow

Flow is a software and services company that has delivered the first comprehensive Sustainable Mobility Management (SMM) solution to businesses and cities that are de-carbonizing their mobility footprint. Flow’s solution is based on the SMM Platform, a technology foundation that coordinates mobile telematics to provide real-time insights into how mobility assets like vehicles, scooters and charging stations are being used. With Flow SMM, decision-makers can manage five critical systems: Mobility Planning, Energy Management, Fleet Management, Mobility Services and Transaction Management. Flow’s majority shareholder is Galp, one of Europe’s energy companies leading the transition into renewable energy and sustainable fuels. For more information, come gowithflow.io. Matosinhos, Portugal, November 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GoWithFlow, delivering the first end-to-end sustainable mobility management solution, has just won the award for best CleanTech and Industry 4.0 Startup in Portugal and is ranked fourth among the Top 25 in a nationwide ranking by Building Global Innovators (BGI) and EIT Digital.The award was presented today at the Scaleup Portugal Gala, an online event where the most promising young companies were recognized.GoWithFlow won the award for best Portuguese startup in the CleanTech and Industry 4.0 category for its Sustainable Mobility Management (SMM) solution, which plans, manages and maximizes the entire transport ecosystem within an organization — from determining the best approach to electrification of a fleet, to managing a multimodal set of traditional, hybrid and electric vehicles, to optimizing all aspects of energy management of the EV charging infrastructure. Managed holistically as part of a business-class technology solution, companies deploying the Flow SMM solution reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, save money on transportation costs, and create options for their employees on how they commute to and from work.“In just our first year as a commercial company, Flow’s clients have eliminated more than 5.000 tons of carbon dioxide, and they’ve saved an average of 225€ per vehicle transitioned to electric,” said Jane Hoffer, CEO of Flow. “To be named the best CleanTech and Industry 4.0 startup is amazing validation that our vision and our hard work are being seen as transformative. That’s really what are working toward — to change the way people and companies move, for the better.”In addition to this award, GoWithFlow was also ranked fourth among the top 25 Portuguese scaleups in the Scaleup Portugal 2020 report, which evaluates young companies on criteria including capital raised, revenues, number of employees, time to market, and the impact they have had on the Portuguese ecosystem.Editor’s Note:Flow CEO Jane Hoffer will present a Master Class on Sustainable Mobility: Changing the Way We Move at Web Summit on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. GMT.About GoWithFlowFlow is a software and services company that has delivered the first comprehensive Sustainable Mobility Management (SMM) solution to businesses and cities that are de-carbonizing their mobility footprint. Flow’s solution is based on the SMM Platform, a technology foundation that coordinates mobile telematics to provide real-time insights into how mobility assets like vehicles, scooters and charging stations are being used. With Flow SMM, decision-makers can manage five critical systems: Mobility Planning, Energy Management, Fleet Management, Mobility Services and Transaction Management. Flow’s majority shareholder is Galp, one of Europe’s energy companies leading the transition into renewable energy and sustainable fuels. For more information, come gowithflow.io. Contact Information GoWithFlow

Laura Grimmer

+351 925 880 657



gowithflow.io



