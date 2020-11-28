Bundeswehr Logistics Command to Share Updates on Logistics Support for National and Allied Forces at Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: A senior representative from the Bundeswehr Logistics Command will be speaking at the virtual Defence Logistics CEE Conference next March.

London, United Kingdom, November 28, 2020 --(



Next year's agenda features military speakers from the CEE as well as senior international speakers with new topics including AI, additive manufacturing, and medical logistics.



Free Access for Military and Government personnel and the price is £499 for Commercial Organisations. Register at http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/pr2



SMi Group are pleased to have Brigadier General Robert Wilhelm, Deputy Commander, Bundeswehr Logistics Command, presenting on "Developments in Bundeswehr Logistics in Support of National and Allied Forces."



Brigadier General Wilhelm’s presentation will discuss the modernisation priorities for the Bundeswehr to acquire new logistics capabilities, with a focus on the security-related challenges that may emerge from pursuing these modernisation goals. The Brigadier General will also present on the role of Germany in multinational logistics operations to support allied activity, discussing the newly-created Reception, Staging, Onward Movement (RSOM) Battalion and the role of Germany as a ‘transit nation’ for moving materiel from West to East.



In the run up to the event, SMi Group caught up with Brigadier General Robert Wilhelm to discuss his role, current priorities, future projects, and the upcoming conference.



Snapshot of the speaker interview:



Are you collaborating with any allies to strengthen your joint logistic capabilities?



“Our MN logistics cooperation formats are predominantly pursuing the main objective of achieving added operational value in support of AOM and EU missions and for all nations involved. We do therefore have a number of allies with close cooperation and we have launched some initiatives as a Framework Nation in NATO and EU that have already proven to be on a rather successful way. Consistent with this approach, the new structures for our mobile logistic forces provide a broad variety of plug ins especially but not limited to smaller nations...

Why do you think it is important to keep the defence logistics community connected through this virtual conference?



“Our strength lies within our allies and partners. We need to share ideas and information. We need to make sure that we maintain a certain level of unity of effort. The better we are able to align our capabilities the better are the capabilities we are able to provide for the EU and NATO.”



The full speaker interview and the agenda can be found at http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/pr2



Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe

2nd-3rd March 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Gold Sponsor: Continest

Sponsored by: Crowley Government Services and GOFA



For sponsorship enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 E: jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.



For any delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6054 E: jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/pr2



