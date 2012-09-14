Support for the Packaging Industry – Elesa Standard Components Make Life Easier with New Brochure

Press Releases ELESA (UK) Ltd Press Release

Elesa’s new brochure dedicated to the packaging industry demonstrates a full range of standard components that benefit user experience and are designed to suit the requirements of the wider packaging industry, including bottling and labelling in the food and pharmaceutical sectors.

Elesa are proud to offer a new brochure dedicated to the packaging industry, which demonstrates a full range of standard components that benefit user experience and are designed to suit the requirements of the wider packaging industry, including bottling and labelling in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. Manoeuvring, clamping and control are functions where standard components serve – even in areas requiring corrosion resistance. This is addressed in their brochure of “Components for Packaging Machines and Equipment” which is available to download at www.elesa.com/static/sfogliabili/files/Packaging_uk_LR.pdf.



Packaging machine designers and installation engineers are expected to find the Elesa position indicators and access panel hinges ideal for these applications. Their range covers both analogue dial and digital box indicators including mechanical and electronic variants to make rapid spindle setting and adjustment especially easy.



Elsewhere on packaging lines access safety is often a concern, so rugged hinges and locks are offered along with the FS series hinges which allow power to be cut as a safety measure if inspection covers are opened without proper machine shut down. Other Elesa packaging machinery components include clamping handles – convenient for setting of tensions and locking of settings, also knobs and handwheels, levelling feet and latch clamps as described in their brochure.



It is the Elesa philosophy to provide quality standard components for specialist manufacturers such as those producing packaging machinery. A philosophy reflected in their offering of EHEDG levelling feet and of metal and visually detectable components designed for food and pharmaceutical packaging applications. Elesa’s reliable, strong and easy to clean components use high-grade engineering plastics and stainless steels across their range to meet current international standards and performance criteria.



