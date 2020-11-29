UpsideLMS and Plethora in Association with SHRM Announces a Roundtable Conference to "Disrupt the New"

Press Releases UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

UpsideLMS and Plethora in association with SHRM announces a thought-provoking roundtable discussion on the future of employee skilling and development.

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Pune, India, November 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- UpsideLMS and Plethora in association with SHRM are pleased to announce a thought-provoking roundtable discussion – "L&D: Next 2 years!" that will be held on 3rdDec at 3PM IST. The roundtable discussion on the future of employee skilling and development will feature panellists of true experts in the L&D ecosystem – Amit Gautam, CEO of UpsideLMS and Vijay Gogoi, Executive Director & Lead at KPMG Academy. Together they will discuss, deliberate, and distil their rich knowledge on learning content, the tech stack, and the entire ecosystem – its current state and the end goal.India’s leading AI-powered learning platform and recently awarded Top 20 LMS Company for 2020, UpsideLMS leverages almost two decades of industry knowledge, expertise, and excellence to constantly #DisrupttheNew by discovering new trends in the areas of skill development that are needed to thrive in tomorrow’s workplace.“The world of work, as we know it, has undergone a paradigm shift since the global pandemic disrupted our lens to the workplace, the workforce and everything in between. In a matter of a few days, organizations transformed digitally, transitioning their working, doing and learning into a virtual avatar. It’s the latter that became a common thread amongst functions and BUs, CXOs and entry-level employees, industries and geographies as companies embraced and embedded digital Learning and Development (L&D) into their employee capability development and skilling interventions.” shares Amit Gautam ahead of the roundtable discussion.Here are some of the topics that will be covered during the discussion:· Paradigm shift for L&D· Learning consumption and design: A fresh start· Building learning resilience &adoption· The changing role of L&D function“If anything, the last 8 months have just allowed L&D to scratch the surface of employee training. It’s the coming years that will set the tone for learning design and consumption. It will nudge HR and L&D professionals to evolve into true learning partners,” says Amit.About SHRMSHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Contact Information UpsideLMS

Pranjalee Lahri

(+91) 20 25236050



http://www.upsidelms.com/



