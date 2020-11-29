The Daily Chronicle Named ImpactQA as a Global Leader in Software Testing and QA Services Market 2020

Press Releases ImpactQA Press Release

ImpactQA Acknowledged as a Global Leader in Software Testing and QA Services Market 2020

New York, NY, November 29, 2020 --(



The company’s performance data is analyzed for a few parameters: size and growth rate, customer reviews, revenue base (year-over-year growth), the scope of offered services, innovation in QA, delivery footprint, company recognition and global sourcing mix. Since 2009, The Daily Chronicle has been researching the market annually to help companies find reliable partners for QA testing services.



Sana Ansari, Head of Marketing said the following:

“Our company is proud to be mentioned in this prestigious report.

Such market reports provide us with the ongoing opportunity to keep an eye on the bigger picture of the evolving testing landscape.”



About The Daily Chronicle

The Daily Chronicle is the leading provider of full-service research, market report and online panel services. Visit their website for the latest news related to various industries such as energy, NASA, satellite, space, news, market reports and more.



About ImpactQA

Sana Ansari

(646) 452-8739



https://www.impactqa.com/



