Infopro Learning Lauded as Top Content Providers for Custom eLearning 2020 by eLearning Industry


The top Content Providers for Custom eLearning list by eLearning Industry includes Infopro Learning as a solution provider that creates custom learning for training ROI and business success

Plainsboro, NJ, November 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The change and upheaval in the business world has led to immense transformation, with a major shift towards remote workforce efficiency. While L&D has been at the forefront of making sure that employees are engaged. The chosen mode of training delivery has moved a lot towards adopting online learning. With available technology and design strategies, custom learning solutions have made sure that the learning journey of corporate employees continues – helping them perform better.

eLearning Industry has published the “Top Content Providers for Custom ELearning” list and Infopro Learning has been included in this prestigious list for the year 2020. The top criteria for selection of vendors in the list include growth potential, customer retention, client reviews, learning industry innovation and learning solution expertise. With over 25 years of custom content development expertise, Infopro Learning provides services to create content in all kind of modalities and for a range of different devices.

Anu Galhotra, Vice President of Learning Solutions, Infopro Learning celebrates the win, “We believe that learning solutions must be impactful, measurable and effective. Our custom solutions provide engaging learning experiences while meeting performance objectives, using the best of the class learning artefacts like gamification, simulations, video-based learning, AI-chatbots and more. What puts us apart from the rest is that the success of our training solutions is seen not only through increased learner engagement and participation but increased ROI through automation of training processes and reduced time to proficiency and business impact such as increased sales, higher compliance rates, increased NPS and so on. Our inclusion in the Top Content Providers for Custom eLearning list by E-learning Industry is a testimonial to our continuous strive to innovate and create L&D solutions that make sense for the Learner, the Organization and the Business overall.

About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is a human capital transformation company, that helps organizations create an exceptional employee and customer experience through performance improvement strategies and workforce solutions to optimize business outcomes.

For over 25 years, Infopro Learning has unlocked the human potential of our clients’ employees, partners, and customers by improving business performance, delivering meaningful learning experiences, and creating sustainable operational excellence.

Headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, U.S.A. and offices around the world, Infopro Learning helps organizations build capacity at speed, utilizing a full suite of talent, training, and technology solutions.

To learn more, visit www.infoprolearning.com
Contact Information
Infopro Learning
Nolan Hout
+1-801-899-5845
Contact
www.infoprolearning.com

