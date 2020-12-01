Tampa Bay Monitoring Now Adding GEOSATIS Hybrid GPS Bracelets to Their Product Line

Press Releases Tampa Bay Monitoring Press Release

GPS monitoring is a viable and cost-effective alternative to incarceration which can help cut overcrowding and reduce recidivism.

Tampa Bay Monitoring announced it is now adding the GEOSATIS Hybrid GPS Bracelet to their product line. GPS monitoring is a viable and cost-effective alternative to incarceration which can help cut overcrowding and reduce recidivism.



An Innovative GPS Solution Using Swiss Made Technology.



This one-piece ankle bracelet combines a unique and easy-to-use design with cutting-edge security and precise geo-localization technology.

Installed and easily removed in seconds.

Once the proper size is determined, the GEOSATIS Hybrid GPS Bracelet is locked in place without the need of any tools.



Removal of the bracelet is just as simple. The bracelet can be removed via the remote monitoring software. There is limited between with the defendant for the installation and removal of the device, not only saving time and effort but also reducing the possibility of exposure to COVID-19.



Benefits of the GEOSATIS Electronic Monitoring:



Dramatically cuts time needed to apply & remove the device.

Less risk of injury and infections.

Designed to reduce unauthorized removal.

Ease of application ideal for those being transported for medical or dental appointments.

An alternative to incarceration, ensuring public safety while alleviating overcrowding.

Allows offenders to maintain their job or profession and take care of their family.

Ideal for pretrial and probation.



Contributing to a More Humane and Safer Community



Frank Kopczynski

727-535-6506



https://tampabaymonitoring.com/



