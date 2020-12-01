BluePrint Data Exclusive US Provider of MNTech Internet Security Products

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BluePrint Data Press Release

BluePrint Data, signs with MNTech to sell and distribute the MNTech WebHawk®, products and services in the US.

Jacksonville, FL, December 01, 2020 --



The WebHawk platform, includes cloud access security (CAS), local area network segmentation security (LAN-SS), and web security and internet filtering. This new collaboration will enhance the BluePrint Data intelligent cloud URL categorization engine by accelerating its URL / website access pattern capabilities for more real-time, intelligent decision-making.



WebHawk is a premier unified threat management (UTM) and Internet security solution that enables organizations to benefit from online applications and tools without exposure to web-borne malware and viruses, social network or media distractions, or inappropriate web content. WebHawk Web Filter, supplied by BluePrint Data, provides granular control over Web 2.0 sites and web applications, including social media platforms. With easy point and click flexibility administrators can create groups of users and easily apply policies to those groups.



WebHawk’s minimal cost and ease of use makes the availability of Wi-Fi access with filtering solutions available to a wide range of user categories, including home users, schools and non-profits, including those in developing countries with rapidly growing Internet use. The device is compliant with several educational standards including the United States Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA).



Installing and using the WebHawk Mini is as simple as plugging the Ethernet cable into a working outlet in a wall, switch/hub, or router and plugging in the power. Once turned on a new wireless Wi-Fi access point will show up on computers in range. The administrator of the WebHawk Mini then opens a web browser and selects which categories of website content to block or allow, which websites to whitelist or blacklist, view reports of sites accessed and denied, set the message and branding for the block page, etc. Users that connect to the new wireless Wi-Fi access point are now protected from porn, gambling, and other categories of websites.



The Most Trusted Website Content Authority in the World

BluePrint Data (and by extension BluePrint Data India) specializes in providing high quality Website / URL Filtering, which makes them the most trusted Website content authority in the world. In fact, other Internet Filtering companies contract with BluePrint Data to complete web site / URL content reviews to improve their filter databases or when their automated technology can’t determine a website or URLs content.



About BluePrint Data

BluePrint Data OEMs its URL / Web site content filters, technology, and security products and services to Internet Security vendors such as Unified Threat Management (UTM), Managed Service Providers (MSP), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) and Software as a Service (SaaS) providers as well as providing private label / OEM services to Value Added Resellers (VARs), Information Technology Providers, Anti-Virus and Anti-Spam service providers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and telecom, carriers, and ISPs and other companies. BluePrint Data has the world’s largest 100% human reviewed URL Filter Database that is combined with tools and services to provide easy integration of the BluePrint Data OEM URL Filter database. For more information, visit www.blueprintdata.com or follow the company on Twitter @blueprintdata



You can learn more about WebHawk at https://www.getwebhawk.com



For More Information:

For: BluePrint Data

+1-904-647-3979

press@BluePrintData.com

Bob Dahlstrom

904-647-3979



www.blueprintdata.com



