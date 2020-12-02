Israel Launches Israel-Singapore Agri-Food Exchange (ISAFE) Collaborative Effort with Singapore

Press Releases Embassy of Israel Press Release

In a one of its kind event, the launch of the Israel-Singapore Agri-Food Exchange (ISAFE) brings Israeli agriculture technology companies to the forefront to collaborate with Singaporean companies for the best possible agri-food tech solutions and techniques for sustainable food production.

Singapore, Singapore, December 02, 2020 --(



Israel is a country that is landlocked and mostly arid. Yet, she produces almost 70% of its food requirements through innovative agricultural technology that maximizes output and minimizes wastage. As Singapore strives to work towards its goal of 30 By 30, which aims to produce 30% of Singapore’s nutritional needs by 2030, this creates the perfect synergy between both countries on many levels.



As former Secretary General of the United Nations, Ban Ki Moon puts it, “The international community must offer short-term emergency measures to meet critical needs. But it must also make longer-term investments to promote food production and agricultural development to enhance food security.” With the technical know-hows of both nations, The Startup Nation of Israel is pleased to take a small part in Singapore’s march towards the 30 by 30 goals.



With this, the Embassy of Israel is pleased to invite members of the media to the launch event of the Israel-Singapore Agri-Food Exchange (ISAFE) organized in collaboration with Padang & Co. that will be held on December 3, 2020, 3pm, via Zoom. The main event will then be held on February 3-4, 2021, with more details to follow.



Speaking at the launch event will be:



Sagi Karni

Ambassador of Israel to Singapore



Lim Chuan Poh

Chairman, SFA



Jonathan Berger

CEO, The Kitchen Hub



Michal Levy

Senior Deputy Director-General, Agricultural Innovation

The Ministry of Agriculture



Contact Information Embassy of Israel

Darren Press

+6568349262

https://embassies.gov.il/singapore/Pages/default.aspx

Darren Press

+6568349262



https://embassies.gov.il/singapore/Pages/default.aspx



