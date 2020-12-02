PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Embassy of Israel

Press Release

Receive press releases from Embassy of Israel: By Email RSS Feeds:

Israel Launches Israel-Singapore Agri-Food Exchange (ISAFE) Collaborative Effort with Singapore


In a one of its kind event, the launch of the Israel-Singapore Agri-Food Exchange (ISAFE) brings Israeli agriculture technology companies to the forefront to collaborate with Singaporean companies for the best possible agri-food tech solutions and techniques for sustainable food production.

Singapore, Singapore, December 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In a one of its kind event, the launch of the Israel-Singapore Agri-Food Exchange (ISAFE) brings Israeli agriculture technology companies to the forefront to collaborate with Singaporean companies for the best possible agri-food tech solutions and techniques for sustainable food production.

Israel is a country that is landlocked and mostly arid. Yet, she produces almost 70% of its food requirements through innovative agricultural technology that maximizes output and minimizes wastage. As Singapore strives to work towards its goal of 30 By 30, which aims to produce 30% of Singapore’s nutritional needs by 2030, this creates the perfect synergy between both countries on many levels.

As former Secretary General of the United Nations, Ban Ki Moon puts it, “The international community must offer short-term emergency measures to meet critical needs. But it must also make longer-term investments to promote food production and agricultural development to enhance food security.” With the technical know-hows of both nations, The Startup Nation of Israel is pleased to take a small part in Singapore’s march towards the 30 by 30 goals.

With this, the Embassy of Israel is pleased to invite members of the media to the launch event of the Israel-Singapore Agri-Food Exchange (ISAFE) organized in collaboration with Padang & Co. that will be held on December 3, 2020, 3pm, via Zoom. The main event will then be held on February 3-4, 2021, with more details to follow.

Speaking at the launch event will be:

Sagi Karni
Ambassador of Israel to Singapore

Lim Chuan Poh
Chairman, SFA

Jonathan Berger
CEO, The Kitchen Hub

Michal Levy
Senior Deputy Director-General, Agricultural Innovation
The Ministry of Agriculture

Please contact Darren to RSVP by 2 December 2020 in order to confirm your attendance for the launch event.
Contact Information
Embassy of Israel
Darren Press
+6568349262
Contact
https://embassies.gov.il/singapore/Pages/default.aspx

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Embassy of Israel
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help