Kunak AIR Pro, the Most Advanced Air Quality Monitoring Station on the Market

After many months of work and development, the Navarre-based company Kunak Technologies presented its new environmental monitoring system called Kunak AIR Pro which, as they say, will change the game in the world of sensor-based air quality stations.

After 7 years of designing and deploying air quality stations around the world, they have created this Kunak AIR Pro, which is a huge evolution of their previous model. According to Kunak, it allows solving all the challenges of the life cycle of an air quality product, its operation and maintenance, as well as the needs of any environmental project.



Its innovative multi-pollutant design includes both environmental sensors and connectors for external probes which, together with its operation with solar panels and wireless data transmission in real time, makes the Kunak AIR Pro the most advanced air quality monitoring station on the market.



The benefits of the Kunak AIR Pro are many numerous highlighting the quick and easy installation (no screws or tools required), the PM1, PM2.5 and PM10 particle counter, environmental sensors, and the fully autonomous operation with a solar panel.



It also offers the possibility of connecting additional sensors easily such as anemometer, rain gauge, noise level meter...



All this can be managed remotely from the Kunak Cloud web platform.



GasPlug technology of interchangeable gas cartridges



Kunak has designed an innovative smart gas cartridges system that allows you to select and replace the gases as desire to measure easily and conveniently. Thanks to this plug & play technology called GasPlug Technology, a single Kunak AIR Pro can hold up to 5 different gases that can be replaced in minutes without dismantle the equipment, discerning from other similar products on the market.



As Mikel Iceta, Marketing Manager of Kunak, says: "When your goal is to improve air quality monitoring systems, rely on cutting-edge technology and put into practice the experience and knowledge gained over years, the result is things like the Kunak AIR Pro.”



