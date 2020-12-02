StoneFly DR365V Now Verified as Veeam Ready Repository and Object

Press Releases StoneFly Press Release

StoneFly’s purpose-built backup and DR solution (DR365V) has been validated by Veeam as an optimized appliance capable of supporting all Veeam backup, replication, and restore features and functioning as immutable S3 object storage for Veeam backups, snapshots, and replicas.

With StoneFly’s Veeam ready appliance, users can set up backup and DR for:

· Windows / Linux Physical Servers

· VMware / Microsoft Hyper-V / KVM / Citrix (Formerly XenServer) / StoneFly Persepolis Hypervisors (Virtual Servers) / Nutanix AHV Acropolis

· Microsoft Azure / Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Workloads



In addition to the built-in data protection features of Veeam, the DR365V also comes preconfigured with StoneFly’s patented 8th generation storage operating system: SCVM. With SCVM, users get access to an array of enterprise features which in turn enable them to build a complete turnkey data center in a box effortlessly. SCVM’s advanced features can be divided into three types:

· Data Protection Features: Immutable Snapshots, Secure Air-Gapped Vault™, Air-Gapped Fabric™, Write-Once Read-Many (WORM) repositories, Encryption, and more.

· Storage Optimization: Deduplication, SSD Caching, Automated Tiering, and more.

· Advanced Data Services: Cloud Connect, Real-Time Graphical Performance Reporting, and more.



The DR365V’s Veeam Ready verifications are also listed on Veeam’s website.



For more information on DR365V, visit StoneFly website or call +1 510 265 1616.



About StoneFly Inc.

StoneFly Inc., headquartered in California, was founded to deliver upon the vision of simple and affordable storage optimization and disaster recovery protection through IP SAN solutions. StoneFly is a leading manufacturer of high-performance network-attached storage (NAS), storage area networks (SAN) – iSCSI systems, hyperconverged systems, and RAID systems. StoneFly's range of enterprise products also includes cloud storage solutions, cloud storage gateway solutions, and data migration services for enterprise workloads.

George Williams

+1-510-265-1616



https://stonefly.com



