Registration is Now Open for SMi Group’s 4th Annual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference

SMi Group Reports: Registration and the agenda are now available for the highly anticipated Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems virtual conference next April.

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, December 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Building on the huge success of its three previous years, Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems will return on 12th and 13th April 2021 as a virtual event to further focus on the UK MoD's 5 priorities in the development of RAS: situational awareness, lethality, manoeuvrability, survivability and sustainability.The newest additions to next year’s agenda include: an emphasis on unmanned combat vehicles, enhanced autonomous capabilities and battlefield manned/unmanned teaming. In addition, there are new speakers from the US, the Netherlands, Israel, Norway, NATO and many more.The 2021 brochure is now available at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr1As the only international event with a dedicated focus on military land robotics, this unique event will give delegates essential insights into the development and implementation of unmanned and autonomous ground systems from international militaries.Preview of the 2021 Speaker Line-up:Conference Chairman:• Brigadier (Ret’d) Ian Cameron-Mowat, Former Head of Force Protection, British ArmyHost Nation Speakers:• Lieutenant Colonel Iain Lamont, SO1 Robotics and Autonomous Systems, British Army• Lieutenant Colonel Andy Locke, SO1 Infantry Trials and Development Unit, British Army• Major Tom Scott, Land Requirements Manager, Future Capability Group, DE&S, UK MoD• Mr Peter Stockel, DSTL Fellow, Autonomous Systems & Innovation Autonomy Challenge Lead, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL)International Military and Expert Speakers:• Lieutenant Colonel Robin Smith, SO1 Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Future Land Warfare Branch, Australian Army• Lieutenant Colonel Martijn Hädicke, Commander RAS Innovation Program, Netherlands Army• Lieutenant Colonel Vito Marra, Head of Concept Development Section, General Planning Division, Italian Armed Forces• Lieutenant Colonel Sten Allik, Staff Officer Robotics, J5, Estonian Defence Forces• Lieutenant Colonel Chris Orlowski, Product Manager Robotic Combat Vehicles, PEO Ground Combat Systems, US Army• Senior Representative, Israeli Defence Forces• Mr Ted Maciuba, Deputy Director, Robotics Requirements, Maneuver Capabilities Development Integration Directorate, Futures and Concepts Center, US Army Futures Command• Dr Robert Sadowski, Army Chief Roboticist (Robotics ST), US Army• Dr Kim Mathiassen, Senior Researcher, FFI (Norwegian Defence Research Establishment)• Lieutenant Colonel (Ret'd) Leon Altarac, Vice President Business Development, Idan DriveRegistration is free for military and government personnel, and just £499 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr1Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems12th - 13th April 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsors & Exhibitors: Domo Tactical Communications, Idan Drive and Rowden TechnologiesSMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130.For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr1



