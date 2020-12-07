Mailcheck: New Email Checker is Out Now

Press Releases Mailcheck Press Release

About the company: Mailcheck is a UK-based software development company with offices in London (UK) and Kyiv (Ukraine). The company’s only product - self-titled email validation software - began back in 2017 and by 2020 evolved into a full-scope SaaS software product offering email and phone validation service. London, United Kingdom, December 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- After a thorough research of the current email verification software market, high bounce and unsubscribe rates, Mailcheck launched its ever refined and innovative email verification software.The self-titled email checker validates one million emails in less than fifteen minutes and boasts of 2.47 percent bounce sent cold-based email addresses post-validation. The newest feature this powerful software offers to its customers is real-time email address verification - by integrating the API directly with the application, website, or sign-up forms the software checks it for any mistakes, so each time a user registers, their emails are automatically verified and validated before they even get into the user’s email list.The company came up with three flexible payment plans with 1,000, 5,000, and 20,000 emails to validate respectively, and a very low per email overcharge fee. Aside from fixed payment plans, Mailcheck offers a Custom plan which includes over one billion emails to validate phone numbers.The product was recently launched and has already gained its first admirers. The service was reviewed on YouTube and has an excellent rating on ProductHunt.About the company: Mailcheck is a UK-based software development company with offices in London (UK) and Kyiv (Ukraine). The company’s only product - self-titled email validation software - began back in 2017 and by 2020 evolved into a full-scope SaaS software product offering email and phone validation service. Contact Information Mailcheck

Constantine Nosov

+44 20 380 708 08



https://www.mailcheck.co



