Redcat Releases the Volcano-16 RTR 1/16 Scale Monster Truck

)-- Redcat’s new Volcano-16 monster truck offers aggressive looks and performance. The Volcano-16 is ready to run, complete with (2) 7.4V 800mAH Li-ion rechargeable battery packs, USB Li-ion battery balance charger cable, a 2.4GHz radio system and sticker sheet. The Volcano-16 even includes a set of LED headlights.
The Volcano-16 monster truck is available in red or blue and is small enough to be driven indoors and powerful enough to trample the great outdoors. This compact 1/16 scale monster truck is packed with lots of exciting features.
The Volcano-16 is powered by a 390 brushed motor and splashproof brushed ESC/receiver. A metal heatsink helps to keep the motor cool and T-style connectors ensure reliable power delivery from the rechargeable Li-ion battery pack. The Volcano-16 includes two rechargeable 7.4V Li-ion 800MAH battery packs. Only one battery pack is used at a time, so one can be charged while the other is being used in the vehicle. The included 2.4GHz pistol grip radio offers reliable control and comfort. The radio includes steering and throttle adjustments, as well as servo reversing. This efficient radio only requires two standard AA batteries, which can be purchased separately.
The Volcano-16 includes a durable plastic tub chassis, beefy independent suspension arms, adjustable threaded body coilover shocks, front and rear gear differentials and full time shaft driven 4WD. The large front and rear bumpers, with impact resistant mounting brackets, look good and offer protection against crashes. Pop in the included set of LED headlights for enhanced night time visibility.
An aggressive tire design offers excellent traction on multiple surfaces and the firm tire compound offers long lasting tread wear, even when driving on pavement. The black plastic wheels are durable and stylish.
Specifications:
Length: 270mm
Width: 215mm
Height: 130mm
Wheelbase: 175mm
RTR: Ready-To-Run
Motor/ESC: 390 Brushed Motor & Splashproof Brushed ESC/Receiver
Radio: 2.4GHz Radio System
Batteries: Qty. 2 - 7.4V Li-ion 800MAH Rechargeable Battery Packs
Charger: USB Li-ion Battery Balance Charger Cable Included
Battery Connectors: T-style
Chassis: Durable Plastic Tub Chassis
Drive System: 4-Wheel-Drive
Transmission: Single Speed
Differentials: Front and Rear Gear Differentials
Suspension: Independent Front and Rear Suspension
Shocks: Adjustable Coilover Threaded Plastic Body
Needed to complete:
2-AA Batteries for the Transmitter
USB Power Brick or USB Outlet
For more information visit: https://www.redcatracing.com/products/volcano-16
