Redcat Releases the Volcano-16 RTR 1/16 Scale Monster Truck

Redcat just released a 1/16 scale RTR monster truck, the Volcano-16.

The Volcano-16 monster truck is available in red or blue and is small enough to be driven indoors and powerful enough to trample the great outdoors. This compact 1/16 scale monster truck is packed with lots of exciting features.



The Volcano-16 is powered by a 390 brushed motor and splashproof brushed ESC/receiver. A metal heatsink helps to keep the motor cool and T-style connectors ensure reliable power delivery from the rechargeable Li-ion battery pack. The Volcano-16 includes two rechargeable 7.4V Li-ion 800MAH battery packs. Only one battery pack is used at a time, so one can be charged while the other is being used in the vehicle. The included 2.4GHz pistol grip radio offers reliable control and comfort. The radio includes steering and throttle adjustments, as well as servo reversing. This efficient radio only requires two standard AA batteries, which can be purchased separately.



The Volcano-16 includes a durable plastic tub chassis, beefy independent suspension arms, adjustable threaded body coilover shocks, front and rear gear differentials and full time shaft driven 4WD. The large front and rear bumpers, with impact resistant mounting brackets, look good and offer protection against crashes. Pop in the included set of LED headlights for enhanced night time visibility.



An aggressive tire design offers excellent traction on multiple surfaces and the firm tire compound offers long lasting tread wear, even when driving on pavement. The black plastic wheels are durable and stylish.



Specifications:

Length: 270mm

Width: 215mm

Height: 130mm

Wheelbase: 175mm

RTR: Ready-To-Run

Motor/ESC: 390 Brushed Motor & Splashproof Brushed ESC/Receiver

Radio: 2.4GHz Radio System

Batteries: Qty. 2 - 7.4V Li-ion 800MAH Rechargeable Battery Packs

Charger: USB Li-ion Battery Balance Charger Cable Included

Battery Connectors: T-style

Chassis: Durable Plastic Tub Chassis

Drive System: 4-Wheel-Drive

Transmission: Single Speed

Differentials: Front and Rear Gear Differentials

Suspension: Independent Front and Rear Suspension

Shocks: Adjustable Coilover Threaded Plastic Body



Needed to complete:

2-AA Batteries for the Transmitter

USB Power Brick or USB Outlet



For more information visit: https://www.redcatracing.com/products/volcano-16



The Redcat Experience

Redcat was founded in 2005 with the ambition of bringing people together and enhancing lives through our products. All of our practices are infused with our passion for automotive racing and R/C. Creating positive experiences with the product and brand is the driving force behind our innovations and vision.



Mat Lemay

602-454-6445



www.redcatracing.com



