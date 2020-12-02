PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation to Toys for Tots


St. Louis, MO, December 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing their plans to donate to the St. Louis Area Toys for Tots following all sales from December. A portion of those sales will be allocated to the nonprofit who provides toys, books, and other gifts to less fortunate children.

Following a successful Toys for Tots toy drive of their own, Saint Louis Closet Co. was also able to donate over 500 toys to Toys for Tots.

The mission of Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U.S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children by collecting new unwrapped toys and distributing those toys. They hope that their efforts will assist children with becoming responsible, productive, and patriotic citizens.

In 2019, there were 81,105 toys distributed and 41,726 children supported by the foundation. A majority of their work includes collection and toy distribution, support of local coordinators, education, management and general activities, and fundraising.

Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $25,492.44 to multiple local nonprofits throughout 2020. The nonprofits involved so far include Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, KidSmart, Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, and Mission: St. Louis.

About Saint Louis Closet Co

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Contact Information
Saint Louis Closet Co.
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
Contact
www.stlouisclosetco.com

