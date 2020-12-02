Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation to Toys for Tots

Press Releases Saint Louis Closet Co. Press Release

St. Louis, MO, December 02, 2020 --(



Following a successful Toys for Tots toy drive of their own, Saint Louis Closet Co. was also able to donate over 500 toys to Toys for Tots.



The mission of Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U.S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children by collecting new unwrapped toys and distributing those toys. They hope that their efforts will assist children with becoming responsible, productive, and patriotic citizens.



In 2019, there were 81,105 toys distributed and 41,726 children supported by the foundation. A majority of their work includes collection and toy distribution, support of local coordinators, education, management and general activities, and fundraising.



Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $25,492.44 to multiple local nonprofits throughout 2020. The nonprofits involved so far include Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, KidSmart, Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, and Mission: St. Louis.



About Saint Louis Closet Co



Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.



Jennifer Williams

314-781-9000



www.stlouisclosetco.com



