2020 Winter Holiday Soiree Takes Festive Fashion Online for a Cause

Katie McGill, Executive Director of Dress for Success Tampa Bay, said, “We’re collaborating with Dillard’s to bring real fashion for real women to you at home this year! What could be better than a virtual fashion show, filled with fun, fashion, and a chance to win a shopping spree? This annual fundraiser is always a favorite, allowing us to celebrate the season’s style while supporting and empowering women!”



The “2020 Winter Holiday Soiree” will close the year with the latest trends transitioning from day to night, holiday evening wear, and raffle prizes, with all proceeds going to Dress for Success Tampa Bay.



Dress for Success Tampa Bay’s Donna Douglas and Patsy Greene are the co-chairs for the fundraising event. Douglas said, “Patsy and I are excited to present this year's virtual 2020 Winter Holiday Soiree! Due to the pandemic, we had to get very creative with our fundraising efforts. Even though the event will be virtual, it will prove to be just as exciting, fun, and high energy, as if you were there. We have some very exciting raffle prizes! We are offering holiday baskets filled with homemade treats from a local vendor and something to toast with for VIP admission. Please join us for a fun-filled evening, while supporting the mission and programs of Dress for Success Tampa Bay.”



While this annual fundraising event is typically help in-person, it is moving online this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the need to support Dress for Success Tampa Bay’s mission of service remains the same. All donations are tax deductible and provide funds directly to Dress for Success Tampa Bay to help their clients weather these challenging times.



Since its inception in 1998, Dress for Success Tampa Bay has provided interview attire for more than 25,000 women in the Bay area. In addition, the nonprofit also offers career search assistance, job skills training, and other development tools to help local women thrive in work and life.



Kelly Falconer-Miller

813-390-7913



https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/



