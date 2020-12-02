NuServ, Inc. Participates in the Inaugural World Nuclear Energy Day

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases NuServ, Inc. Press Release

West Chester, PA, December 02, 2020 --



This year, while historic for many reasons, marks the inaugural annual celebration of nuclear energy and the people who make it happen. Known as World Nuclear Energy Day, this global celebration honors the frontline nuclear workers who keep the lights on and facilities operating amid the pandemic. As nuclear power is known to be a leading source of clean energy across the globe, this day aims to remind us that healthy energy enables healthy lives. World Nuclear Energy Day 2020 is designed to celebrate the inspirational commitment of people involved in the nuclear energy sector during the pandemic, often thanklessly and tirelessly working to keep the lights on, heating and cooling operational and the smooth operation of essential nuclear facilities.



NuServ, Inc. is pleased to announce its participation in World Nuclear Energy Day events.



When is World Nuclear Energy Day?

December 2 was chosen as World Nuclear Energy Day in recognition of both the first date for self-sustaining chain reaction and also the date of the start-up of the first USA electric power reactor. Fermi’s first nuclear reactor named the Chicago Pile-1 became the first to create a self-sustaining chain reaction on December 2, 1942. In addition, the first USA power reactor in Shippingport, Pennsylvania also went critical on December 2, 1957; exactly 15 years later on the same day. This year, we celebrate the inaugural World Nuclear Energy Day event on a worldwide basis to show that some challenges need to be met with a global response.



What happens on World Nuclear Energy Day?

Supporters, sponsors, and partners of World Nuclear Energy Day will have a special spotlight shining on their organization's mission throughout the day on social media. This virtual showcase enables awareness and exposure of the many successful contributors to nuclear energy excellence. Additionally, they encourage in-person events (abiding by the CDC guidelines to remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic) to spark discussions around the future of nuclear energy, to honor the frontline nuclear workforce, and to connect each employee to this global celebration.



In addition to NuServ, Inc. support, current sponsors of this event include notable global nuclear industry leaders as shown on www.WorldNuclearEnergyDay.org web site.



James Scherrer

610-793-4600



WorldNuclearEnergyDay.org



