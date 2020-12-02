PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Portis, Inc.

Press Release

Receive press releases from Portis, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds:

Portis, Inc. Provides COVID-19 Business Relief to Keep Businesses HIPAA Compliant


“These COVID-19 times are challenging for everyone. We have no intention of complicating matters even more.” - Tyrone Witherspoon, Portis, Inc. CEO. The focus of Portis, Inc. is to protect your privacy by completely destroying hard drives that contain any proprietary information (PI), personal identifying information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and electronic protected health information (e-PHI).

Nashville, TN, December 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Portis, Inc.'s COVID-19 Business Relief is now available to all businesses within a 30 mile radius of Nashville, TN. During this COVID-19 period, businesses are moving forward by keeping doors open, employees paid, everyone safe, and staying compliant with their specific governmental regulations such as HIPAA. To reduce expenses for some necessary services, Portis, Inc. is currently offering businesses a name your price option for all services. Yes, a name your price option.

“These COVID-19 times are challenging for everyone. We have no intention of complicating matters even more.” - Tyrone Witherspoon, Portis, Inc. CEO. Visit https://portisinc.com/covid-19-business-relief/ for complete details on the COVID-19 Business Relief name your price option for all services.

The focus of Portis, Inc. is to protect your privacy by completely destroying hard drives that contain any proprietary information (PI), personal identifying information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and electronic protected health information (e-PHI).
Contact Information
Portis, Inc.
Tyrone Witherspoon
(615) 747-7097
Contact
www.portisinc.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Portis, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help