Portis, Inc. Provides COVID-19 Business Relief to Keep Businesses HIPAA Compliant

"These COVID-19 times are challenging for everyone. We have no intention of complicating matters even more." - Tyrone Witherspoon, Portis, Inc. CEO.

"These COVID-19 times are challenging for everyone. We have no intention of complicating matters even more." - Tyrone Witherspoon, Portis, Inc. CEO. Visit https://portisinc.com/covid-19-business-relief/ for complete details on the COVID-19 Business Relief name your price option for all services.



The focus of Portis, Inc. is to protect your privacy by completely destroying hard drives that contain any proprietary information (PI), personal identifying information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and electronic protected health information (e-PHI). Nashville, TN, December 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Portis, Inc.'s COVID-19 Business Relief is now available to all businesses within a 30 mile radius of Nashville, TN. During this COVID-19 period, businesses are moving forward by keeping doors open, employees paid, everyone safe, and staying compliant with their specific governmental regulations such as HIPAA. To reduce expenses for some necessary services, Portis, Inc. is currently offering businesses a name your price option for all services. Yes, a name your price option.“These COVID-19 times are challenging for everyone. We have no intention of complicating matters even more.” - Tyrone Witherspoon, Portis, Inc. CEO. Visit https://portisinc.com/covid-19-business-relief/ for complete details on the COVID-19 Business Relief name your price option for all services.The focus of Portis, Inc. is to protect your privacy by completely destroying hard drives that contain any proprietary information (PI), personal identifying information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and electronic protected health information (e-PHI). Contact Information Portis, Inc.

Tyrone Witherspoon

(615) 747-7097



www.portisinc.com



